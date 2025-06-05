Coach Damien Hardwick wants his team to find other targets in attack when Ben King is outnumbered

Ben King celebrates a goal during the R11 match between Gold Coast and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Marvel Stadium, on May 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick says the Suns need to stop kicking to Ben King when the star full-forward is outnumbered inside 50.

Following a blistering start to this season that pocketed King 23 goals in his first six games, the 24-year-old has not had the same scoreboard impact since, kicking nine from his past five matches.

Speaking ahead of his team's trip to face Geelong on Saturday, Hardwick said Gold Coast needed to be more judicious when moving the ball in the front half of the ground.

"This might seem a funny thing to say, but I've been through this before, we've got to stop kicking to 'Kingy' as much," Hardwick said.

"He's getting double teamed. He's getting triple teamed.

"We've got to distribute our targets a little better. It might be one step back to go two steps forward.

Learn More 04:37

"We know if Kingy is in a one-on-one contest he's pretty good. One v two it's a little more challenging and he's getting the ball to ground."

King is still third in the race for the Coleman Medal, with his 32 goals trailing only Jamie Elliott (33) and Saturday opponent Jeremy Cameron (38). King has also played one fewer game.

Gold Coast's tall forward mix is still a work in progress, with teenage duo Jed Walter and Ethan Read his sidekicks for most of 2025, although Ned Moyle has played in Read's place two of the past three games.

"What we've got to understand is just because he's (King) not kicking goals it doesn't mean he's not doing his job," Hardwick said.

Jed Walter marks the ball during the R12 match between Gold Coast and Fremantle at People First Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"As long as he doesn't get beaten in a contest … we're happy with that game.

"We've got to help him out a little bit as well. Our delivery inside 50 … with him being double teamed is tough."

The Suns are 0-8 at GMHBA Stadium and will need to create history to defeat the Cats, with not a single player on its list, nor Hardwick, having enjoyed success at the ground at AFL level.

"Playing at the Cattery is tough at all times," Hardwick said.

Dejected Gold Coast players walk from the ground after the R10 match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's a great litmus test for our group about how far we've come.

"Every game is another opportunity to improve and build on our identity. We're really looking forward to the challenge.

"They're an outstanding football club, well coached, well drilled, very experienced in what they do and how they operate.

"People often talk about how skinny the Cattery is, but it's the length that in my view challenges people the most.

"There's some things we do they'll be worried about. We've got an exciting side I think that is capable of challenging the best sides and we're going to get a look at that this week."