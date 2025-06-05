Noah Answerth has turned into a defensive dynamo, shutting down some of the best small forwards in the game

Noah Answerth during the round 12 match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, May 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Answerth spent 12 weeks in a brace when he broke his back in a scary incident at Ikon Park in 2017. Now the underrated Brisbane premiership defender is stacking up the scalps down back in 2025.

Then 17, Answerth’s top-age year at the Oakleigh Chargers ended after his second game of the season when a marking contest went awry with Eastern Ranges star Jaidyn Stephenson, who would be selected by Collingwood at pick No. 6 six months later.

Answerth sustained a fracture in his L1 vertebra and missed the rest of the season. Oakleigh invited him back as an under-19 player and he put himself back on the radar of recruiters in the Coates Talent League and for Vic Metro in the carnival.

Brisbane traded back into the 2018 AFL Draft late after North Melbourne realised they had surplus picks after acquiring Bailey Scott as a father-son selection at pick No. 49. The Lions selected Answerth at No. 55 and now the Caulfield Grammar product has a premiership medallion at home.

This year, Answerth has become even more important to Brisbane's defence. With Brandon Starcevich missing since round one due to concussion, the 25-year-old has been tasked with quelling the opposition's best small forward each week.

Ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Answerth has nailed crucial roles on All-Australian pair Liam Ryan and Tyson Stengle, kept Norm Smith Medallist Bobby Hill quiet on Easter Thursday, plus shutout former pick No. 5 Nick Watson.

Noah Answerth Matchups Match Opponent Minutes Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded R2 v West Coast Eagles Liam Ryan 70 8 1 R3 v Geelong Cats Tyson Stengle 78 9 0 R5 v Western Bulldogs Cooper Hynes 51 0 0 R6 v Collingwood Bobby Hill 97 7 1 R7 v St. Kilda Jack Higgins 112 8 3 R10 v Melbourne Charlie Spargo 41 4 0 R11 v Hawthorn Nick Watson 95 3 0 R12 v Essendon Isaac Kako 53 6 0

Aside from Jack Higgins, who kicked three goals on him in round seven amid a season where the St Kilda star is in All-Australian form, Answerth hasn't had a bad day at the office.

For a long time, Answerth couldn't stay on the park. He has had two shoulder reconstructions, trouble with his groins and badly fractured his face once, which required 11 screws. Not quite the 66 Jonathan Brown had inserted, which the triple premiership champion quipped.

But after finally playing pre-season games for the first time in his career last year, Answerth has played every game to start 2025 and is establishing himself as one of the premier small defenders in the land.

"Do your job" is a Bill Belichick principle from his dynastic days with the New England Patriots. No one epitomises that mantra more under Chris Fagan than the Victorian in the No. 43 guernsey.