The teams are in for Sunday's round 13 matches

Zac Williams, Darcy Parish and Jamie Cripps. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has recalled Zac Williams and Jack Silvagni among four inclusions for the King's Birthday Eve blockbuster against Essendon, which regains gun midfielder Darcy Parish for the first time this year.

And West Coast veteran Jamie Cripps comes in to boost the Eagles' forward line in their 'away' game against North Melbourne in Bunbury, in south-western WA.

Williams hasn't played since round seven, when he suffered a calf injury against Geelong. He will be joined by Silvagni, who is back from a groin complaint, while Orazio Fantasia and Alex Cincotta both come in for their first games of the year.

Parish has been included at the expense of young midfielder Elijah Tsatas in the Bombers' only change.

Cripps, who last played in round 10, was expected to miss a month with knee surgery but has regained full fitness after just two weeks on the sidelines and comes in for Noah Long against the Roos.

North Melbourne has added defender Griffin Logue for injured tall Aidan Corr and small forward Robert Hansen jnr adds some zip to the forward line in place of Finnbar Maley.

The teams for the King's Birthday clash between Melbourne and Collingwood will be announced at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

North Melbourne v West Coast at Hands Oval, 1.20pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, R.Hansen jnr

Out: A.Corr (calf tightness), F.Maley (omitted)

R11 sub: Zac Fisher

WEST COAST

In: J.Cripps

Out: N.Long (omitted)

R12 sub: Bo Allan

Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Silvagni, Z.Williams, O.Fantasia, A.Cincotta

Out: H.O'Farrell (omitted), L.Young (omitted), J.Binns (omitted), C.Durdin (omitted)

R11 sub: Jaxon Binns

ESSENDON

In: D.Parish

Out: E.Tsatas (omitted)

R12 sub: Elijah Tsatas