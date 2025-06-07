The match review findings from Friday night's game between Adelaide and Brisbane are in

Lachie Neale holds his head after James Peatling tackled him to the ground during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S James Peatling has been offered a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle in the Crows' five-point win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Peatling conceded a free kick and was reported on the spot for the tackle on Lions co-skipper Lachie Neale in the opening term.

Neale's head hit the ground in the tackle, with the Brownlow medallist taken to the bench to be assessed but returned late in the quarter.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact, drawing the one-game ban.

Learn More 00:41

The suspension means Peatling will miss Friday night's game against Hawthorn in Tasmania.