Liam Ryan during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and West Coast at Hands Oval, June 08, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter concedes the Eagles need to learn how to win after failing to capitalise on a dominant but ultimately wasteful performance against North Melbourne on Sunday.

The Eagles led by 18 points early in the final quarter but were overrun after the Kangaroos knuckled down in the midfield and went on a three-goal run to steal the game at Bunbury's Hands Oval.

ROOS V EAGLES Full match details and stats

McQualter said his team "didn't handle the heat" in the final term and made too many errors, with their inability to capitalise on scoring opportunities also telling after kicking one goal from 39 inside 50s in the first half.

"We're going through this little period at the moment where we’re clearly playing better football, but we need to learn how to win," McQualter said on Sunday.

"That's really in our whole football club at the moment, because we want to be in those positions more but we want to be able to handle that point of the game better.

Learn More 08:06

"That's from coaching staff, players, all of us together. We need to be able to put those games away.

"For three quarters I thought we were a dominant football team … (but) when you're dominating territory, you need to be able to punish teams on the scoreboard and we weren't able to do that today."

West Coast's 63 inside 50s was the club's highest tally since 2021, but the finally tally of 6.16 represented a paltry scoring accuracy of just 24 per cent,

The club has lost tight games to Essendon and Richmond this season while also trailing Geelong by just six points early in the final quarter last week before the Cats went on a seven-goals-to-one run.

Learn More 07:37

McQualter said there was a lot to like about Sunday's performance, including the significant inside 50 advantage (63-41), but the team would also review how it performed when the game was on the line late.

"When you're in that position at three-quarter time, you need to go at the game and keep attacking the game. I felt like we went safe," the coach said.

"We need to be able to lean into those moments and you need to look forward to those moments as a player, rather than trying to save the game.

"Our players want to win, but we've just got to teach them how … we'll use those moments in the last quarter as education points and ensure that we just have to get better."

McQualter said young star Elijah Hewett was OK after copping a knock to his foot and had been fine to continue playing, with the midfielder among the Eagles' best performers with 22 disposals and six clearances.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:37 Full post-match, R13: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 13’s match against North Melbourne

09:59 Full post-match, R13: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 13’s match against West Coast

08:06 Highlights: North Melbourne v West Coast The Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round 13 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

05:52 Last two mins: Key men stand up as Kangas surge past tiring Eagles The thrilling last two minutes between North Melbourne and West Coast in round 13

00:46 Finn's first major key to Roos revival Finn O'Sullivan's maiden AFL goal comes at a key time in the game for North Melbourne after receiving a 50m penalty

00:43 Brockman snaps truly after immense pressure West Coast is rewarded after a long period of forward pressure with a brilliant Tyler Brockman snap goal

01:14 Eagles sharpen their talons with two in a minute West Coast kicks two goals in quick succession after a difficult afternoon in front of goal

00:33 After eight behinds, Eagles FINALLY kick their first Jack Williams drills the Eagles' first for the match late in the second quarter after eight consecutive behinds

00:16 Harley wins battle of top picks to get Eagles rolling Former No.1 pick Harley Reid gets the better of No.2 pick Colby McKercher with a textbook tackle

00:59 Curtis gets Roos rolling with early double North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis has an impressive start to the game with two early goals

For North Melbourne, Sunday's win was a "special" result, coach Alastair Clarkson said, after selling two home games a season to Western Australia for the next three years.

The coach said North's leaders had stood up, with captain Jy Simpkin excellent in the final quarter alongside ruck Tristan Xerri and young star Harry Sheezel, who had 12 of his 28 disposals in the final quarter.

"We played a game against Collingwood a fortnight ago and it was their leaders that stood up in the last quarter. We’re pleased it was our turn for our leaders to step up," Clarkson said.

"Big X (Xerri) in the ruck was superb. Luke Parker, Jy Simpkin and Harry Sheezel were pivotal for us getting scoreboard ascendancy and keeping the game in our half, which we were unable to do for three quarters.

"We were staring down the barrel of defeat, so to win from that position is a real credit."

Learn More 09:59

Clarkson said the Kangaroos played nowhere near their best for three quarters but made some tweaks in the last term and told the players to hang in there, ultimately kicking the final three goals of the game to secure a win.

The coach said important defender Charlie Comben would require scans for an injury in his upper back/shoulder after copping a knee to the area in a marking contest.

"He's had shoulder problems before but this is more his upper back. We're not sure if it's bruised or other damage, but he didn’t return to full function after being assessed.

"At that stage, you’re nearly ready to use your sub anyway. We hope for the best that his scan comes back with no significant damage.