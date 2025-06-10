Jack Ginnivan tackles Sam Berry during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A SEMI-FINAL rematch that Greater Western Sydney has surely been counting down the days for, a high-stakes clash in Launceston and two games in two days in Perth headline round 14.

The Western Bulldogs seek to celebrate coach Luke Beveridge extending his commitment to the club in style when they face St Kilda on Thursday, while Hawthorn and Adelaide meet for a mouth-watering match of the round the following night.

Essendon will be out to snap a horror streak against Geelong on Saturday afternoon before North Melbourne hosts Fremantle in Perth later the same day.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 14 as Collingwood, Gold Coast, Sydney and Richmond have a bye.

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 18.19 (127) d St Kilda 8.8 (56), R6 2025

What it means

St Kilda (5-7) earned the pre-bye boost that it needed when a surprise win over the in-form Melbourne followed a stretch of one victory in seven matches. The Saints still have work to do to be considered a genuine finals contender but if they can even the ledger over the next month against the Bulldogs, Magpies, Dockers and Hawks they will have proven themselves as more than just a danger team.

The Western Bulldogs (6-6) have backed coach Luke Beveridge to lead the side for at least two more years though their hopes of an eighth finals campaign in his 11th season in charge remains on shaky ground. The Bulldogs are still to prove themselves against top-four contenders after a defeat to the Hawks and must make the most of a soft draw to come with the Saints, Tigers, Swans and Roos up next.

Game shapers

Jack Sinclair is proving hard to contain as his versatility makes him a weapon whether starting in the Saints' back half or spending more time in the midfield. The 30-year-old already has two All-Australian blazers and is putting together similar numbers to his 2022-23 seasons with an average 27.2 disposals while adding more goals to his game as he reaches 200 matches.

Aaron Naughton has had to take on more responsibility with Western Bulldogs key-position stocks taking a hit this season but would want to lift his output after booting only 19 goals in 12 matches. When he is on song and flying for marks, the 25-year-old can be an unstoppable presence in the air but is only averaging one contested grab a game while also being due a bag of goals.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Adelaide, UTAS Stadium

Friday, June 13, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 19.10 (124) d Adelaide 8.10 (58), R20 2024

What it means

Hawthorn (8-5) went some way to answering its critics as a hot start set up a comfortable victory over the Western Bulldogs after three consecutive defeats. The win was just what the Hawks needed over a top-four hopeful while they can now relish a return to their Launceston second home where they have won seven in a row since losing to the Crows at the venue more than two years ago.

Adelaide (9-4) made a clear statement that it is ready to claim a first double chance in eight years after holding on against reigning premier Brisbane to clinch a third win in a row. The Crows can now put more space between themselves and the chasing pack with another victory over a top-four contender before heading into to a bye with the Tigers and Demons waiting on the other side.

Game shapers

Mabior Chol has blown as hot and cold as any player in his 97 matches across three clubs but has rarely, if ever, had the sort of impact on a result as he did in the Hawks' win over the Bulldogs. After a pair of goalless games in two defeats that put the 28-year-old's place in the side under threat, Chol booted four goals against the Dogs to lift his season tally to 24 majors.

Ben Keays might have been wearing the opposite colours in this game if a trade from Brisbane to Adelaide had turned out differently but his second club would surely not want it any other way. The 28-year-old has become more than just a mainstay for the Crows since joining ahead of the 2020 season as a dynamic forward also able to make an impact in the midfield as he reaches 150 matches.

Early tip: Hawthorn by four points

Mabior Chol celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney, Gabba

Saturday, June 14, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 15.15 (105) d Greater Western Sydney 15.10 (100), SF 2024

What it means

Brisbane (9-1-3) is hinting at a mid-season slump with only two wins in its past five matches even if it largely booted itself out of the contest against Adelaide with a horror 0.8 in the final term. The Lions' troubles go further than wayward kicking for goal and the reigning premiers will want to tidy up their forward entries against the Giants and with fellow top-four contender the Cats to come before a bye.

GWS (7-6) remains as hard as any side to get a read on as it continues to be plagued by inconsistency whether from week-to-week or just across four quarters. The Giants paid a heavy price for a scoreless third term against the Power last week and will need little reminder of the cost of coming to a standstill after being overrun by the Lions in a knockout final the last time they met.

Game shapers

Will Ashcroft had one of his most impactful games since being awarded the Norm Smith Medal in last year's Grand Final victory as he gathered 31 disposals with eight clearances in Brisbane's gut-wrenching defeat to Adelaide. The 21-year-old midfielder has discovered an impressive consistency in his third season while continuing to be a classy ball-user in the Lions' deep onball brigade.

Lachie Ash took huge strides while playing more regularly in the Giants' defence over the past two seasons but is arguably enjoying a breakout year while pushing for All-Australian consideration. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 28.8 disposals and 6.7 rebounds as his ball movement becomes crucial to setting up his side's attacks from the back half.

Early tip: Brisbane by 19 points

Will Ashcroft and Sam Berry in action during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v Geelong, MCG

Saturday, June 14, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 16.9 (105) d Essendon 9.6 (60), R16 2024

What it means

Essendon (6-6) won plenty of admirers in the past fortnight despite its understrength side suffering a pair of defeats to Brisbane at the Gabba and then old rival Carlton. The Bombers are still searching for a win over a genuine top-four contender but will be motivated just as much by breaking a horror record against the Cats that they have not beaten in seven meetings and only three times since 2005.

Geelong (9-4) did all that it needed to with several stars missing or underperforming in its win over Gold Coast to continue its march toward a top-four finish. The Cats have won their past four matches and will be bolstered by taking on a Bombers outfit that they have thumped by an average of 51 points in their past seven encounters.

Game shapers

Jye Caldwell has quickly reminded Essendon what it was missing as he spent more than a month on the sidelines earlier this year with an average 25 disposals and 6.6 tackles in five matches since his return. The 24-year-old is a critical part of the Bombers' midfield mix with his ball-winning ability and defensive nous adding a balance they can struggle without.

Max Holmes was the shining light on a miserable night at GMHBA Stadium as his electric pace and tireless running helped break open the contest against the Suns while he collected a career-high 40 disposals with 861 metres gained. The 22-year-old looks to still be well short of his ceiling as a player and will be licking his lips at taking on a Bombers midfield that can at times be too one-paced.

Early tip: Geelong by 27 points

Max Holmes runs away from Matt Rowell during Geelong's match against Gold Coast in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Saturday, June 14, 5.35pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 15.12 (102) d North Melbourne 11.10 (76), R2 2024

What it means

North Melbourne (3-1-8) made the most of a dose of good fortune as West Coast left the door open with its horror kicking for goal in a clash that largely lived up to its billing as a battle between the bottom two. The Roos lifted when it counted to dominate the clearances and overrun the Eagles in the final term but will need more polish in a first home game in Perth to stun the Dockers on familiar turf.

Fremantle (7-5) got its season back on track with three consecutive victories including two on the road against finals contenders before heading into a bye. The Dockers won't want to give up any of those gains while playing an away game on their own home deck against the rebuilding Roos with a favourable stretch against the Bombers, Saints and Swans to follow.

Game shapers

Harry Sheezel might pay the price at times for his own versatility but showed the impact he can have when sent to play around the ball as the Kangaroos overran the Eagles. The 20-year-old had 12 disposals and four tackles just in a blistering final term and gave a reminder of his class and composure when finding captain Jy Simpkin with a handball to set up the sealer in the last minute.

Shai Bolton has gone a long way to starting to repay the large investment Fremantle made in him in last year's Trade Period with seven goals and an average 21 disposals in three victories leading into a bye. The forward dynamo is also adding a point of difference to the Dockers' engine room when working his way up the field and will be valuable in challenging the Roos' strong clearance game.

Early tip: Fremantle by 22 points

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, June 15, 2.50pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 7.11 (53) d Melbourne 7.9 (51), R22 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (5-7) snapped a four-match losing streak and gave its fading finals hopes a much-needed boost with a win on the road against Greater Western Sydney. The Power might still be within reach of the top eight but need to keep beating the sides sitting around them like the Demons and then the Blues and Swans in the coming weeks to give coach Ken Hinkley a September send-off.

Melbourne (5-8) did almost all that it could to find a way past Collingwood in a King's Birthday classic before falling agonisingly short against the masters of the close finish. The defeat by the narrowest of margins against the ladder leaders might suggest the Demons are on the right track but still leaves them with little margin for error especially with the Suns and Crows to follow after a bye.

Game shapers

Zak Butters has backed outgoing coach Ken Hinkley as much as any other player not only with his words in recent weeks but also every time he steps onto the field this year. The hard-nosed midfielder was at his ball-winning best again as the Power pulled away from the Giants while Butters gathered 32 disposals and a career-high 12 clearances to keep his side in touch with the top eight.

Bayley Fritsch showed signs of returning to form after a chequered start to the season with three goals in a King's Birthday thriller against Collingwood for his biggest haul this year. The Demons' focal point is still averaging barely more than a goal a game but with a boost of confidence could be crucial to his side hitting the scoreboard to keep their finals hopes alive.

Early tip: Port Adelaide by eight points

Zak Butters is tackled by Darcy Jones during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium

Sunday, June 15, 4.10pm AWST

Last time: Carlton 17.19 (121) d West Coast 6.14 (50), R5 2025

What it means

West Coast (1-12) laid the foundation for a second win of the season as it dominated territory and finished +22 for inside 50s against North Melbourne but ultimately paid the price for failing to make the most of its opportunities near goal. The Eagles can be bolstered by their improved form in recent weeks but will remain wary of the Blues that have beaten them in their past five meetings by an average of 76 points.

Carlton (5-7) continues to take one step forward to stay within touching distance of the top eight but needs to stop following up with one or even two steps back if it is to make the most of a kind run home. After beating the undermanned Bombers last week, the Blues now face the bottom-placed Eagles for the second time this year with another match against the Kangaroos to follow.

Game shaper

Harry Edwards has had to bide his time since making his debut in 2020 but is starting to look at home with a regular role in West Coast's defence. The 24-year-old held Kangaroos focal point Nick Larkey goalless for the first time this season while collecting a game-high 13 intercept possessions and faces another tough challenge in his 50th match against Blues spearhead Charlie Curnow.

Sam Docherty has experienced more highs and lows across his career than most players but has rarely had an inconsistent period than while returning from a serious knee injury this year. The 31-year-old was back in time to face the Tigers in round one but is only now looking back to his best while averaging 28 disposals and adding valuable run for the Blues in the past two weeks.

Early tip: Carlton by 17 points