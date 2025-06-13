The teams are in for Sunday's round 14 matches

Toby Greene, Jason Horne-Francis and Jack Viney. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene is out, Melbourne veteran Jack Viney will make his return and Port Adelaide gets Jason Horne-Francis back to boost its midfield against the Demons but Travis Boak has been left out.

Greene has pulled out of his side's clash with Brisbane on Saturday, having failed to recover from a corked glute suffered against Port Adelaide last weekend. Greene was named on Thursday night but was withdrawn on Friday afternoon. First-year forward Josaia Delana comes in.

Viney will face Port Adelaide on Sunday, for his first game since round eight, having missed five weeks through concussion and a fractured hand.

Horne-Francis is back for the Power, along with ruck Jordon Sweet and mid-season draft rookie pick Mani Liddy. Jeremy Finlayson and Christian Moraes have been dropped, while veteran Boak has been managed.

West Coast has also named mid-season draftee Tom McCarthy (Richmond VFL) for his AFL debut against Carlton in Sunday's late game. Clay Hall and Bailey Williams also come into the team, while Tom Cole (hamstring), Brady Hough (ill) and Archer Reid are out.

The Blues have made just one change after their win over Essendon on King's Birthday Eve, with Will White making way for forward Corey Durdin.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, J.Sweet, M.Liddy

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), C.Moraes (omitted), T.Boak (managed)

R13 sub: Christian Moraes

MELBOURNE

In: J.Viney

Out: K.Tholstrup (omitted)

R13 sub: Caleb Windsor

West Coast v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: C.Hall, B.Williams, T.McCarthy

Out: T.Cole (hamstring), B.Hough (illness), A.Reid (omitted)

R13 sub: Bo Allan

CARLTON

In: C.Durdin

Out: W.White (omitted)

R13 sub: Will White