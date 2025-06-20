Follow all the action from the clash between Geelong and Brisbane

Darcy Gardiner celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Narrm in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE tall Darcy Gardiner will miss Friday night's blockbuster against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

Gardiner was named to replace the injured Jack Payne, but was withdrawn an hour before the bounce.

Bruce Reville has come into the Lions' side and will start as sub.

Ollie Henry is Geelong's sub.



This week's clash has extra meaning for Geelong with captain Patrick Dangerfield running out for his 350th AFL game.

Full-back Sam De Koning won't be on the field to celebrate with his skipper after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Bombers that will keep him out for four to five weeks, his place in the team filled by Ollie Henry.

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (illness) replaced by Bruce Reville

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Ollie Henry

Brisbane: Bruce Reville

Brisbane has been somewhat inconsistent in recent weeks and its loss at home to Greater Western Sydney last week was its second straight.

Things obviously get harder heading to the Cattery, and the Lions have to do it without a key defender of their own with Jack Payne ruled out long-term with a knee injury.