Jack Payne is injured during the R14 match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at The Gabba, on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 3-5 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 4-6 weeks James Peatling Suspension Round 16 Oscar Ryan Jaw 1 week Harry Schoenberg Quad 1 week Tyler Welsh Toe 3-5 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

The Crows have a week off before taking on Richmond in round 17, with Peatling set to return after a one-match suspension. The Crows are also expected to recall key defender Nick Murray for the first time since round seven after he recovered from a knee injury and resumed at SANFL level last week. The complicating factor will be the strong form of tall backman Jordon Butts. Half-back Charlie Edwards (21 disposals and six rebound 50s), wingman Billy Dowling (19) and draftee Sid Draper (18 and eight tackles) are others who could be in consideration, with no fresh injuries coming out of their three-point loss to Hawthorn. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Quad 3-4 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

The one certain change for Friday night’s match against Geelong at GHMBA Stadium is Darcy Gardiner coming in to replace Payne in the backline. Gardiner was held out of Brisbane’s VFL match on Sunday to prepare for the Cats without a short turnaround. Ruck Oscar McInerney also safely got through his first game in over a month, but with the same short break is unlikely to leapfrog Darcy Fort for the No.1 role before the Lions have a bye the following week. Will McLachlan kicked six goals in the reserves to keep the pressure on Brisbane's inconsistent small forwards, while Bruce Reville and Conor McKenna are also in the frame. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot Season Lachie Cowan Hamstring Test Charlie Curnow Calf Test Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Knee 4-6 weeks Nic Newman Knee TBC Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will lose McKay (knee) for much of the next month, having undergone surgery this week. Curnow (calf) is also in doubt for Saturday's clash against the Kangas and will need to pass a fitness test on Thursday to play. Lewis Young was the travelling emergency last week and is likely to earn a recall, especially given O'Keeffe (hamstring) will also be sidelined. Marc Pittonet (20 disposals, 40 hitouts, 10 clearances) dominated at VFL level and could be a chance to feature in a two-ruck set-up, while Harry Lemmey (13 disposals, four goals) is another option to potentially earn his AFL debut. Cottrell (foot) has been ruled out for the year, but Newman (knee) will integrate back into the fold over the next month and could still make an unlikely comeback late in the season. Cowan (hamstring) could be available this week, while Jordan Boyd (30 disposals, nine marks) is another who could put his hand up for selection after impressing in the VFL across the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 1-2 weeks Pat Lipinski Concussion Test Fin Macrae Shoulder 5-7 weeks Brayden Maynard Foot Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Lachie Schultz Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Maynard trained with the main group on Tuesday but still needs to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to return against St Kilda on Saturday night. Lipinski is also building towards a return this weekend after being in concussion protocols. Tom Mitchell continues to wait in the VFL for his first senior opportunity since Anzac Day last year, following his recovery from a long-term foot/ankle injury. Harry DeMattia has been hunting a debut, as has Oscar Steene, who was the carryover emergency on King's Birthday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Sam Durham Suspension Round 17 Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring 2 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 2 weeks Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 3 weeks Mason Redman Calf 2 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 2 weeks Jordan Ridley Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers will unveil an 11th debutant of the season with ruck Vigo Visentini confirmed to take on the Dockers as veteran Todd Goldstein is rested. Essendon has been hit hard by injuries in defence and relief is unlikely before its round 16 bye as the likes of Ridley, Reid and Redman close in on returns. Young tall Kayle Gerreyn hurt his shoulder in the VFL but has been cleared of structural damage. Midfielders Dylan Shiel (27 disposals, seven clearances and two goals), Elijah Tsatas (30 and eight clearances) and Ben Hobbs (19 and six clearances) were among the best in the VFL, while mid-season recruit Liam McMahon kicked another four goals and is pushing to become the next Bomber to debut. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Odin Jones Back Season Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot Test Alex Pearce Shin TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 5-6 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Sam Switkowski Hamstring TBC Brandon Walker Shoulder Test Michael Walters Knee Test Hayden Young Hamstring 4-5 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Walters and O'Meara are both pushing to play this week, while Walker is pencilled in to play minutes with Peel Thunder in the WAFL after a long layoff. The Dockers need to replace injured small forward Switkowski, who has a low-grade hamstring injury, also bringing Isaiah Dudley into calculations. Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll will be considered after improved form in the WAFL, while midfielder Nat Fyfe could be considered for a full game after consecutive weeks as the substitute. An extra spot for a running player could be opened up if the Dockers choose to rest one of their ruckmen against the Bombers, who have confirmed they will select teenage debutant Vigo Visentini. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Management 4 weeks Sam De Koning Shoulder 4-5 weeks Mitch Edwards Management Test Cameron Guthrie Calf 1 week Lenny Hofmann Back 2 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Back Indefinite Jacob Molier Management 2 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

De Koning will miss at least a month after undergoing shoulder surgery, while Kolodjashnij faces another stint out after minor surgery to help relieve symptoms of his groin complaint. Clark is facing another interruption after suffering a head knock in the VFL Cats' clash with Werribee on the weekend. There’s better news for Cam Guthrie, who is set for a VFL return from a calf complaint next week. Clark was among the Cats’ best in the two-point VFL win with 27 disposals and five clearances, while George Stevens continued his strong second-tier form with 29 touches and 11 clearances. Ted Clohesy (21 touches, eight clearances) and Mitch Knevitt (20 touches, seven clearances) were solid in midfield, while Ollie Henry had two goals from 16 touches. Jack Bowes was the carryover emergency for the thrashing of Essendon and could return. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 1-3 weeks Caleb Graham Achilles 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Jake Rogers Ankle 1-3 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Fresh off a bye, the Suns will consider Lachie Weller for a return against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, with the dashing winger overcoming a long-term hamstring injury. Damien Hardwick could also recall young tall forward Ethan Read after some time in the VFL, which would restore the three-tall structure he used early in the season. Malcolm Rosas jnr was also strong at the lower level prior to the bye, while Jy Farrar put his name in the mix with five goals in the reserves. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Kieren Briggs Ankle 1 week Stephen Coniglio Glute 1-2 weeks Brent Daniels Adductor TBC Phoenix Gothard Adductor 1 week Toby Greene Glute Test Ollie Hannaford Ankle 7-9 weeks Jack Ough Shoulder 1 week Conor Stone Foot TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Sam Taylor Toe 4-6 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 4-6 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

There's bad news for the Giants, with All-Australian defender Taylor (toe) and star small forward Daniels (adductor) both set for extended stints on the sidelines. The club is hopeful that captain Greene (glute) will return for Sunday's clash against the Suns, while Stringer (hamstring) is also a chance to feature and ease the injury woes in attack. Wade Derksen (17 disposals, five marks) has impressed down back at reserves level recently, while coach Adam Kingsley could also opt for a smaller defensive unit with half-back Jacob Wehr an emergency last week. Coniglio (glute) is another closing on a comeback, but that will likely come after the side's round 16 bye. Young pair Max Gruzewski (21 disposals, three goals) and Toby McMullin (30 disposals, seven tackles) impressed at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 5-7 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee Test Bodie Ryan Clavicle 5-7 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Hamstring Test James Sicily Hip/abdominal TBC James Worpel Corked quad Test Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Hawthorn is on its mid-season bye but should have a couple of options available against North Melbourne in round 16. Worpel missed with a bad corkie but the extra time off should help. Scrimshaw injured his hamstring at Box Hill but it is on the lower end. Lewis is expected to return from a knee reconstruction in the VFL after the bye as he eyes an AFL return next month. Finn Maginness (30 disposals and a goal) and Cam Mackenzie (29 disposals and nine clearances) were busy against Coburg on Saturday, while Sam Frost kicked three goals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Johnson Suspension Round 16 Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Hamstring TBC Charlie Spargo Scapula 2-3 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Melbourne heads into its bye with one of the smallest injury lists in the competition. Jack Viney passed his final fitness test to return from a hand injury to face Port Adelaide, leaving Spargo as the only remaining player sidelined out of the first-choice side. Given the Dees have now lost three on the trot and finals are almost certainly out of the question, they may look to shuffle the deckchairs post-bye. Young key forward Matt Jefferson has kicked 12 goals from his past three outings at VFL level and may get another chance in the Demons' much-maligned forward line, while former first-round pick Bailey Laurie could do with an extended run at the top level to see what he can offer after being in and out of the side. Veteran Tom McDonald, father-sons Kynan Brown and Taj Woewodin, ex-Saint Jack Billings and SSP signings Jack Henderson and Jai Culley are others who may see senior action in the back half of the season. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Knee Season Charlie Comben Shoulder Test Aidan Corr Calf 3 weeks Eddie Ford Foot 3-4 weeks Josh Goater Quad 3-4 weeks Darcy Tucker Back Season Luke Urquhart Hip Test Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

There is good news for the Kangas ahead of Saturday's clash against the Blues, with Comben (shoulder) progressing well in his recovery and a chance to return. Jackson Archer (hamstring) also made his comeback through the VFL last week, winning 12 disposals and four marks in three quarters. Zane Duursma (15 disposals, three goals) and Finnbar Maley (13 disposals, three goals) also impressed at reserves level. Will Phillips (26 disposals, 12 tackles) continues to stake his claim for a recall, while Geordie Payne (23 disposals, nine tackles) is also pressing for an AFL debut. Callum Coleman-Jones (20 disposals, 14 hitouts) had his best performance yet since missing more than 12 months while recovering from a nasty Achilles injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Knee Test Tom Cochrane Foot Season Lachie Jones Hamstring Test Jack Lukosius Back 2-3 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 6-8 weeks Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Ollie Wines Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Port should have a fairly settled team, pending the availability of Aliir, as it looks to continue reviving its season against Sydney on Saturday. The Power will need to make one change following the knee (medial) injury suffered by Brownlow medallist Wines in the win over Melbourne, with the rested Travis Boak the obvious replacement. Should Aliir fail to recover, Jones is a chance to return in a reshuffled backline that is already well off for talls, while Dylan Williams could also come under consideration. Jeremy Finlayson is another option should coach Ken Hinkley opt for some extra height. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 2-5 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Thomson Dow Patella 4-7 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 2-5 weeks Campbell Gray Knee TBC Taj Hotton ACL Test Sam Lalor Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1 week Josh Smillie Conditioning 2-4 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Short requires an additional week on the sidelines, having not moved through his calf tests as expected. Lalor has returned to high-speed running, and has been earmarked for a return straight into the ones when ready. The No.1 pick virtually skipped the mid-season bye, attending the club for training alongside Armstrong and Gibcus. The club says Gray’'s knee "didn’t respond well to [running] at all", and more time is needed for swelling to settle before a timeline is determined. Jasper Alger (3.2 from 16 in his last VFL game) is one who could come into the frame for an AFL debut, the small forward having been an emergency in a few recent games. Rhyan Mansell was subbed off in the third term after just two touches against Sydney. Hotton is likely to make his VFL debut this week, having overcome an ACL injury suffered in his draft year. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 3 weeks Paddy Dow Knee Test Dougal Howard Hamstring 1-2 weeks Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Calf Test Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou is on track to return against Collingwood on Saturday night after missing the loss to the Western Bulldogs due to a plantaris issue. The South Australian still needs to be ticked off on Thursday. Top-10 pick Alix Tauru is in the frame to make his debut after starring for Sandringham last weekend, finishing with 12 marks and eight intercepts. Darcy Wilson (32 disposals, nine clearances) put his hand up for a recall after spending more time inside in the VFL, as did Hugo Garcia and Hugh Boxshall (30 touches, 12 tackles and eight clearances). – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 4-6 weeks Will Edwards Leg 8-10 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion 1 week Errol Gulden Ankle Test Logan McDonald Ankle 8-10 weeks Tom Papley Foot Test Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

The cavalry is coming for the Swans, with Joel Amartey (suspension) and Matt Roberts (illness) ready to return to face Port Adelaide, but all eyes will be on Gulden and Papley this week. Both players will need to pass a fitness test to be cleared to play, with the pair having managed just three games between them this season. Fox made his comeback from injury in the VFL, but a concussion means he will miss at least another week, while Adams has endured another frustrating setback, suffering another hamstring injury at training over the weekend. In addition to Adams dropping out of the side, Corey Warner and Tom Hanily will come under pressure to hold their spots, while one of Aaron Francis and Hayden McLean looms as the likely player to make way for the return of Amartey up forward. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles TBC Tom Cole Hamstring TBC Harry Edwards Hamstring TBC Jeremy McGovern Concussion Concussion protocols Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

Defender/midfielder Brady Hough will be a welcome addition after this week's bye, with the young gun sidelined against Carlton with illness. The Eagles will need to replace co-captain Allen, with young key forward Archer Reid the likely inclusion. Edwards could also be sidelined after ending the loss to Carlton with ice on his hamstring, with the Eagles yet to confirm his status. Jobe Shanahan has played as a key defender at WAFL level and could be considered for his debut, while Rhett Bazzo is also an option in that position. Small forward Matt Owies is due to return after the break from a calf injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Foot Test Harvey Gallagher Calf 3-6 weeks James Harmes Concussion Test Jason Johannisen Illness Test Arty Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: June 17, 2025

In the mix

It's hard to see Luke Beveridge making too many changes to the side that smashed St Kilda by 72 points in round 14. Harmes could be available again if he exits concussion protocols, while Riley Garcia made a big return in the VFL with 39 disposals and 11 clearances. Michael Sellwood finished with 20 touches in his first game since moving from the WAFL. The Dogs have a stack of depth waiting for another senior chance, including Liam Jones, Jedd Busslinger, Taylor Duryea, Nick Coffield and Oskar Baker. – Josh Gabelich