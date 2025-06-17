THE NUMBERS match the eye test – Melbourne has a goalkicking problem.
It will come as no surprise to Demons supporters, but Simon Goodwin's side has been the most wayward in front of the big sticks in 2025, kicking goals from just 41.4 per cent of its 367 shots so far this season.
>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE YOUR CLUB RANKS
The Demons are one of just five clubs with an accuracy rate of less than 45 per cent and it is perhaps not a coincidence that those five clubs – Melbourne, West Coast, Sydney, Richmond and Port Adelaide – sit in the bottom half of the ladder. As the saying goes, bad kicking equals bad football.
When it comes to set shots, only the Tigers (42.4 per cent) have been worse than the Demons (43.3). The only other clubs with a set shot accuracy of less than 50 per cent this season are Port (46.9), St Kilda (47.5), Hawthorn (48.5) and Collingwood (49.2).
At the other end of the scale, Geelong has an accuracy rate of 53.9 per cent overall and 59.8 with set shots to lead the competition in both metrics, while Adelaide and North Melbourne also feature high on both lists.
The big surprise is the Swans, who are ranked No.2 for accuracy from set shots (58.8 per cent) but 16th for overall accuracy (44.1 per cent).
Much like Melbourne's inaccuracy, there are no major surprises in the list of the most accurate individuals of 2025 so far, with Darcy Fogarty (73.7 per cent accuracy) and Jesse Hogan (71.7 per cent) leading the way.
The eye-catching member of that list is the Bulldogs' Matthew Kennedy, who sits third overall (70.8 per cent) and is the only midfielder in the top 15.
The overall goalkicking accuracy this year of 48 per cent is steady on recent seasons but remains low compared to the start of this century.
In the eight seasons between 2002 and 2009, the AFL average through 14 rounds did not drop below 50 per cent and reached as high as 54 per cent in 2002. In 16 seasons since then, the AFL average has gone above 50 per cent just twice and dropped to a low of 46.2 per cent in 2019.
|All shots
|Goals
|Behinds
|Missed shots
|Total shots
|Accuracy %
|Geelong
|212
|117
|64
|393
|53.9
|Western Bulldogs
|196
|131
|49
|376
|52.1
|Adelaide
|202
|121
|68
|391
|51.7
|North Melbourne
|149
|85
|54
|288
|51.7
|Gold Coast
|162
|112
|41
|315
|51.4
|Greater Western Sydney
|174
|110
|62
|346
|50.3
|St Kilda
|154
|107
|46
|307
|50.2
|Fremantle
|157
|109
|57
|323
|48.6
|Essendon
|138
|93
|54
|285
|48.4
|Collingwood
|173
|126
|62
|361
|47.9
|Hawthorn
|174
|124
|67
|365
|47.7
|Carlton
|151
|118
|55
|324
|46.6
|Brisbane
|176
|136
|75
|387
|45.5
|Port Adelaide
|142
|119
|57
|318
|44.7
|Richmond
|120
|105
|45
|270
|44.4
|Sydney
|143
|124
|57
|324
|44.1
|West Coast
|133
|126
|54
|313
|42.5
|Melbourne
|152
|150
|65
|367
|41.4
|Set shots
|Goals
|Behinds
|Missed shots
|Total shots
|Accuracy %
|Geelong
|128
|62
|24
|214
|59.8
|Sydney
|90
|48
|15
|153
|58.8
|Adelaide
|108
|57
|21
|186
|58.1
|North Melbourne
|94
|47
|24
|165
|57.0
|Western Bulldogs
|95
|60
|16
|171
|55.6
|Gold Coast
|95
|60
|19
|174
|54.6
|Essendon
|72
|45
|17
|134
|53.7
|Greater Western Sydney
|95
|54
|29
|178
|53.4
|Carlton
|87
|57
|22
|166
|52.4
|West Coast
|82
|59
|22
|163
|50.3
|Brisbane
|102
|72
|30
|204
|50.0
|Fremantle
|79
|55
|24
|158
|50.0
|Collingwood
|95
|70
|28
|193
|49.2
|Hawthorn
|110
|82
|35
|227
|48.5
|St Kilda
|75
|57
|26
|158
|47.5
|Port Adelaide
|76
|61
|25
|162
|46.9
|Melbourne
|77
|73
|28
|178
|43.3
|Richmond
|59
|59
|21
|139
|42.4
|All shots (min. 20)
|Club
|Goals
|Behinds
|Shots at goal
|Accuracy %
|Darcy Fogarty
|Adelaide
|28
|6
|38
|73.7
|Jesse Hogan
|GWS
|38
|8
|53
|71.7
|Matthew Kennedy
|Western Bulldogs
|17
|4
|24
|70.8
|Mabior Chol
|Hawthorn
|25
|9
|37
|67.6
|Jed Walter
|Gold Coast
|14
|7
|21
|66.7
|Jack Higgins
|St Kilda
|30
|10
|46
|65.2
|Jake Riccardi
|GWS
|13
|2
|20
|65.0
|Ben King
|Gold Coast
|33
|13
|52
|63.5
|Jake Waterman
|West Coast
|17
|9
|27
|63.0
|Paul Curtis
|North Melbourne
|22
|9
|35
|62.9
|Ben Keays
|Adelaide
|25
|7
|40
|62.5
|Josh Rachele
|Adelaide
|23
|12
|37
|62.2
|Willie Rioli
|Port Adelaide
|18
|8
|29
|62.1
|Jack Williams
|West Coast
|13
|6
|21
|61.9
|Nick Larkey
|North Melbourne
|27
|11
|44
|61.4
|Seth Campbell
|Richmond
|19
|11
|31
|61.3
|Jeremy Cameron
|Geelong
|44
|16
|72
|61.1
|Jamie Elliott
|Collingwood
|34
|16
|56
|60.7
|Oliver Dempsey
|Geelong
|22
|13
|37
|59.5
|Callum M. Brown
|GWS
|13
|5
|22
|59.1