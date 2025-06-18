Midfielder believes small forwards and young talls can keep Carlton's finals charge on track

Harry McKay during the round 10 match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG, May 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is adamant it can cover the absence of Harry McKay and still push for finals as teammates throw their arms around the sidelined forward.

Already out for two weeks, big-marking McKay (nine goals) will miss at least another month after requiring a knee arthroscope this week and is due to return between rounds 19 and 21.

Midfielder Adam Cerra was hopeful spearhead Charlie Curnow (27 goals) would prove his fitness after he was substituted against West Coast with calf tightness.

But Cerra backed the Blues' smalls, led by Zac Williams (12 goals) and Corey Durdin (10) to get to work against North Melbourne on Saturday.

"We've seen the last couple of weeks, some young players coming in, taking opportunity," Cerra said.

"Hudson O'Keefe over the last couple of weeks, Harry Lemmey has been playing some really good football in the VFL.

Tom De Koning and Harry Lemmey during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park, August 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Then we're not just purely relying on tall forwards down there, we've got our smalls getting to work - Lachie Fogarty, Zac Williams since he's come back from injury. So for us, it's next man up.

"We've got many capable players, but also we're not relying on one or two forwards. We've got multiple avenues of scoring, and that's how we want to play."

McKay took personal leave earlier in the season to focus on his mental health and Cerra stressed his teammates would look after him.

"We know the ultimate professional that he is, that he'll put his head down and do his best to get back and still impact this season," Cerra said.

"As everyone that goes through injuries, we put our arms around them and we support him.

"Obviously it's been a tough year, so it's extra-important that we get around him and support him, which this club is so great at and we're such a close group and tight-knit club, so I'm sure he'll get heaps of support."

With 10 games left, the Blues (6-7) sit eight points outside the finals places.

"We don't look too far ahead," Cerra said.

"Like every club, we want to be in September trying to win this competition. We're not shying away from that.

Adam Cerra during the round 14 match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium, June 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Obviously we're disappointed with our first half of the season, but our focus right now is finishing off this year really strongly to put ourselves in a strong position to hopefully play September footy."

Carlton maintains hope Nic Newman can make a remarkable return from a ruptured patella, with the veteran defender due to reintegrate into main training over the next month.

"The other day, I turned around, he was pretty much in match sim with us fully training," Cerra said.

"So we're super excited for him to finish off his rehab and potentially play some footy this year."