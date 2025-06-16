The Bombers are unveiling an 11th debutant this season as they approach a slice of history

(Clockwise from left): Zak Johnson, Isaac Kako, Vigo Visentini and Angus Clarke. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is bordering on a unique slice of AFL history, with the club announcing that young ruck Vigo Visentini will become its 11th debutant of the season in Thursday night's clash with Fremantle.

Visentini's maiden appearance will make the Bombers just the 13th non-expansion side in the AFL era to use 11 debutants or more in a single campaign, just two shy of a 34-year record held by Fitzroy.

Only four non-expansion teams have blooded more debutants in the AFL era, with Fitzroy's 13 in 1991 the current record. Sydney in 1990, Brisbane in 1991 and Richmond in 2010 each brought through 12 debutants in a single season.

The last side to use 11 debutants in a single campaign came almost a decade ago in 2017, when North Melbourne – under now-Essendon coach Brad Scott – also brought through 11 youngsters across the course of its season.

Visentini, a highly rated 19-year-old ruck that stands at 204cm, has impressed at VFL level across recent months and will replace rested veteran Todd Goldstein for Thursday night's clash with Fremantle.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Bomber debutants in Isaac Kako, Tom Edwards, Saad El-Hawli, Archer Day-Wicks, Lewis Hayes, Angus Clarke, Zak Johnson, Luamon Lual, Archie May and Lachie Blakiston this season.

Archer May during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Visentini's inclusion also means there are just five listed Essendon players remaining without an AFL appearance to their name, with Liam McMahon, Jayden Nguyen, Rhys Unwin, Kayle Gerreyn and Oskar Smartt the only uncapped Bombers left.

Essendon suffered a dispiriting 95-point defeat to Geelong on Saturday that leaves Scott's side at 6-7 for the season, with injury ravaging the Bombers' campaign and forcing the club's hand at the selection table.

Geelong was three years per player older than Essendon over the weekend, while the Cats also had almost 47 games of experience per player more than their opponents as well.

11 debutants in a single season (AFL-era only)

Not including expansion teams

13 Fitzroy (1991)

12 Richmond (2010)

12 Brisbane (1991)

12 Sydney (1990)

11 Essendon (2025)*

11 North Melbourne (2017)

11 Brisbane (2011)

11 Fremantle (2009)

11 Brisbane (2005)

11 St Kilda (1995)

11 Richmond (1993)

11 Sydney (1992)

11 Melbourne (1992)