Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge are back for another episode of Gettable

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash with St Kilda in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO ARE the most wanted players in the AFL?

On this week's episode of Gettable, the crew looks at the nine most wanted players across the competition and assesses where their future lies amid a host of interes from around the country.

Will the Saints keep Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera? And will they poach Tom De Koning from the Blues? Who will chase down Miles Bergman? Where does Matt Rowell now see his future? All the big questions are answered.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also reveal Geelong's contract call to keep one of its stars, while discussing the latest draft news as South Australia suddenly closes in on the under-18s title.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

