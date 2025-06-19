Brisbane has one last hoodoo to break under coach Chris Fagan when it faces Geelong at GMHBA Stadium

Harris Andrews after the round 19 match between Brisbane and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 28, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

A 22-YEAR winless run at a stadium is enough to make any team cower.

Not Brisbane.

The Lions have made a habit of breaking hoodoos under Chris Fagan - and they are determined to tick off the final item on their list: their winless run at GMHBA Stadium.

Brisbane last won at the venue in round six, 2003, with now-Cats coach Chris Scott kicking the sealer.

The likes of Will and Levi Ashcroft weren't even born yet, and since then, it's been 13 straight losses ahead of Friday night's blockbuster.

"We've had a lot of those things over the years," Fagan said.

"It's been 20-odd years since we've won here at this ground. The last couple of times we've played here, they've been close games.

"So as we've become better as a team, we've been able to challenge Geelong a little bit more.

"But it all starts again tomorrow night. We're obviously looking to break through that milestone and they'll obviously be trying as hard as they can to stop us."

The Lions famously ended an 11-game losing streak at the MCG in 2022 and previously snapped a 15-game run against Richmond in 2020 and 11-game streak against Sydney in 2019.

Brisbane celebrates its semi-final win over Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Under Fagan, Brisbane also ended poor runs against West Coast, Geelong and Adelaide.

Fagan said the Lions "had a bit of fun" with their various hoodoos.

"We've done that from the day I arrived at the club, because we couldn't beat anyone," Fagan said.

"It's true, we were struggling as a football club back then.

"We just looked at various teams we hadn't beaten for a while and set ourselves to do that. I think that's a reasonable thing. It's all part of goal setting and striving.

"And we've ticked off many things over the last few years, including that one about the MCG, we couldn't win there. So that's all part of being competitive."

The Lions (9-4), who have lost two on the bounce, travelled to Victoria a day early, on Wednesday, and were relieved they'd made that choice after dealing with multiple delays.

Fagan believed low pressure numbers against GWS were an "outlier" but poor goal kicking had been an issue in that game and against Adelaide.

"That's the one glaring thing at the moment that's hurt us in the last couple of weeks," he said.

Star small forward Charlie Cameron has kicked 14.16 amid an inconsistent patch of form.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 6. 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fagan insisted Cameron's contributions elsewhere had been important.

"It's been up and down from a goalkicking sense but we'll back him in," he said.

The reigning premiers will also be "patient" with Kai Lohmann, who has had a similarly up-and-down year.

Fagan confirmed veteran defender Darcy Gardiner will come in to replace Jack Payne (knee).