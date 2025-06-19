Luke Jackson (right) celebrates a goal with Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's win over Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and expert commentator Kate McCarthy unpack all of football's big issues.

START LISTENING NOW

- Star ruck Luke Jackson flexes his muscles as Freo's No.1 ruck

- The Dockers' mid-season surge injects life back into their finals hopes

- Oscar Allen won't play again this year, Max King unlikely. What's next for these two?

- Celebrating Patrick Dangerfield's historic 350th game

- Can North Melbourne upset Carlton at the MCG on Saturday?

