MICHAEL Voss has deflected questions over his coaching future after Carlton fans booed the Blues off the MCG following a stunning 11-point defeat to North Melbourne
Just 64 days after smashing North by 82 points on Good Friday, the Blues went goalless from midway through the first quarter until 10 minutes into the third term on Saturday.
During that period, the Kangaroos produced some of their best football in Alastair Clarkson's three-year tenure to set up the 13.6 (84) to 10.13 (73) victory in front of 56,236 fans.
The Blues, who kicked five unanswered goals in the final quarter, were booed off at half-time, three-quarter time and again post-match.
"It's not time to isolate, it's time to come together," Voss said of the booing.
"We love coming to the ground and having the supporter base we have and the passion that our supporters have, but we share in their disappointment."
Voss's animated spray at the final change looked targeted at the midfield group, but he insisted it was to the whole team.
"That's not acceptable the way that we played through that period of time ... it just didn't sit with the mids," he said.
"North Melbourne were much too good around the contest for us.
"I felt like for a middle patch there, they probably bullied us."
Finalists in the past two seasons, Carlton slumped to 6-8 and will sit two games outside of the top eight by the end of the round.
Asked if he was coaching for his future over the next two months, Voss simply put the focus on Carlton's next game against Port Adelaide on Thursday night.
"It's more about staying present to where we're at ... the competitor in me is about getting better tomorrow," he said.
Despite having only previously beaten lowly Richmond, West Coast and Melbourne this season, the Roos had been threatening to claim a bigger scalp for weeks.
"Where we've been as a footy club, we've just got to be happy to get the victory," Clarkson said of the last-quarter fade-out.
"They're a good opponent, and their season was right on the line.
"They'd be disappointed that they dropped that game."