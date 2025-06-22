The Match Review findings for Saturday's round 15 games are in

George Hewett during the match between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON midfielder George Hewett has copped a whopping $10,000 fine for striking in the Blues' costly loss to North Melbourne on Saturday.

Hewett clipped Roos ruck Tristan Xerri in the third quarter, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as intentional, low impact and body contact.

It is the third striking charge for the 29-year-old, who can accept a $6,250 sanction with an early guilty plea.

Hewett was one of six players fined out of Saturday's action, with teammate Ollie Hollands, Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper, St Kilda duo Marcus Windhager and Jack Macrae and Collingwood's Dan McStay also slapped with fines.

Windhager was fined $1500 for striking Collingwood star Nick Daicos during their enthralling battle at Marvel Stadium, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.