Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli celebrates game 250 this week

- Why 'The Bont' is a locked-in No.1 on Damo's list of current AFL stars

- The 'absolute mess' that is Max King's injury history at St Kilda

- Latest on Carlton's woes, plus the Suns' fall out of the top eight

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts