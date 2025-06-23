The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 16 games are in

Ben King takes a mark during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Ben King is free to face Melbourne on Saturday after being cleared for the hit that concussed Greater Western Sydney gun Lachie Whitfield, while four other players have been slapped with fines from Sunday's games.

King caught Whitfield high in the first quarter of the Suns' seven-point loss to the Giants.

The two players were running for a loose ball when King caught Whitfield high, with the Giants defender substituted out of the game due to concussion.

However, the Match Review Officer decided King didn't have a case to answer and he is free to play the Demons at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, King's teammate Matt Rowell has been hit with a fine for careless contact with an umpire, as has Giants skipper Toby Greene.

Fellow Giant Jake Riccardi (tripping) and Richmond's Steely Green (striking) were also hit with fines.