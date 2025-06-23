Mitch Lewis will play managed minutes against North Melbourne in the VFL on Saturday

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis will return from a knee reconstruction in the VFL this weekend, while captain James Sicily and free agent James Worpel are both pushing to be available for the trip to Launceston.

Lewis ticked off the final stages of his rehabilitation program across the past fortnight and is now set for his first game since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Geelong last July.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to play managed minutes against North Melbourne's VFL team at Arden Street on Saturday, before aiming for a full game against Sandringham next weekend.

Lewis is expected to need at least a fortnight with Box Hill before being ready to return for Sam Mitchell, but the Hawks will reassess his availability after this weekend.

He managed only four appearances last year due to a lingering knee cartilage problem, after enduring other knee issues in 2023, including a partial ACL tear.

Lewis spent a block of his rehab in Philadelphia with James Blanck working with internationally renowned conditioning guru Bill Knowles.

Blanck has now played nine games for Box Hill but is yet to get back into Hawthorn's backline after the club recruited Tom Barrass and Josh Battle last October.

Lewis looms as a wildcard for Hawthorn in the closing months of the season, with the Hawks relying on veteran spearhead Jack Gunston and journeyman key forward Mabior Chol for most of 2025.

Sicily missed both wins against the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide before the bye in round 15 due to a lingering hip/abdominal issue that had impacted his form across the first half of the season.

The All-Australian defender completed a light session at Waverley Park on Monday and still has some boxes to tick before being cleared to face Alastair Clarkson's side at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday.

James Sicily is tackled by Beau McCreery during the match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Worpel missed the three-point win against the Crows due to a nasty corked quad from the 22-point win over the Dogs.

The in-demand inside midfielder was also on track on Monday after training over the weekend and is on track to return against the Kangaroos.

Hawthorn is currently 9-5 and sits outside the top four on percentage, just behind Adelaide but ahead of Fremantle.