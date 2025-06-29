MITCH Marsh starred as South Australia stormed to its first Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships title since 2018, claiming the outright win on Sunday with its fourth straight victory of the national carnival.
And it was again led by the group of players who have pushed up their draft stocks, with Dyson Sharp, Marsh and Aidan Schubert central to the victory over Vic Country at Marvel Stadium.
VIC COUNTRY v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats
The 34-point win under the roof in Melbourne completes South Australia's clean sweep of the carnival in their fourth and final game to win 13.13 (91) to 8.9 (57) and go through unbeaten.
Marsh's haul of five goals took his tally to 12 for the carnival, with the left-footer continuing to show his smarts inside-50 and his classy conversion skills to stamp himself as a first-round draft talent. The son of former Crows and Tigers player Ben is not eligible for either club as a father-son pick.
Schubert was also excellent, capping a terrific championships with two goals from 19 disposals and six marks, with the SA key forward proving hard to stop for Vic Country, while Sharp finished with 21 disposals and a goal and was instrumental in setting up the win. The SA captain was also named his state's most valuable player for the carnival.
Jack Cook (21 disposals), ruckman Sam Ainsworth (21 disposals, 12 hitouts) and Jett Dahlitz (19) were also consistent contributors in SA's win.
Vic Country started strongly and only trailed by six points at half-time before being blown away in the second half, booting five goals to South Australia's nine.
Josh Lindsay showed his stellar kicking with 28 disposals, Willem Duursma finished with 24, while Brody Atkins had 24.
Geelong Next Generation Academy prospect Jesse Mellor kicked three goals and Tairon Ah-Mu kicked two goals from 12 disposals and 10 marks to show his aerial presence.
VIC COUNTRY 2.4 3.7 5.8 8.9 (57)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 2.6 4.7 10.10 13.13 (91)
GOALS
Vic Country: Mellor 3, Ah-Mu 2, Harding, Hibbins-Hargreaves, Mikunda
South Australia: Marsh 5, Schubert 2, Barker, Cumming, Dahlitz, Oudshoorn-Bennier, Peucker, Sharp