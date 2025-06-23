Adam Treloar has sustained a moderate-grade calf injury and will miss at least the next six weeks

Adam Treloar leaves Marvel Stadium after the Western Bulldogs' win over Richmond in R15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar has been dealt a blow as scans confirmed another calf strain that will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Treloar was substituted during the Bulldogs' 79-point thrashing of Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Swans v Bulldogs HERE

It was the All-Australian's third calf setback this season, with the Bulldogs confirming on Monday that Treloar would be unavailable for "at least the next six weeks".

Treloar, 32, has played just four games this season due to the multiple setbacks.

Learn More 08:21

It is a major blow for the former Collingwood midfielder, who enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024.

Treloar initially hurt himself in January before suffering yet another month-long interruption in May.

Speaking after the win over the Tigers, Dogs coach Luke Beveridge said he recognised that Treloar was struggling early in the match and said the club's medical staff wouldn't take any risks.

"I picked that up pretty quickly actually. No one is allowed to hobble. It doesn't matter who they are. He's been a really, really influential player for us and the questions start being asked pretty quickly," Beveridge said.

"Some of the lads, and Adam is one of those, is such a proud player. Sometimes they want to work through discomfort and sometimes they're not sure and can't differentiate between discomfort and injury.

"Once he came off, the boys assessed him, strapped him up – that's what he was after – he tried it out, but he was incapacitated and we had to take him off. That will never last long, any hobble gets eradicated pretty quickly for our 18 on the field."

Learn More 15:39

The Bulldogs are 8-6 and eighth on the ladder ahead of facing Sydney at the SCG on Friday night.