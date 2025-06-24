Beau McCreery during the round 15 match between Collingwood and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Hip 4 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 3-5 weeks Luke Pedlar Corked quad Test Oscar Ryan Jaw Test Tyler Welsh Toe 3-4 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder James Peatling is available to return after serving a one-match suspension and should be an automatic inclusion against Richmond on Sunday. He could be a straight swap for forward Pedlar, who suffered a corked quad against Hawthorn in round 14 and needs to pass a fitness test this week to play. There is hype around potential debutant Charlie Edwards, who has produced consistent form at SANFL level as a half-back and is pushing for selection. Key defender Nick Murray is available for the first time since round seven after he recovered from a knee injury and resumed at SANFL level. On the injury front, Ryan will seek clearance from his surgeon on Friday to resume from a broken jaw. Crouch is running well and will return to training in the next fortnight. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Quad 1-2 weeks Tom Doedee Concussion 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The Lions have the bye this week but should have some good news when they return in round 17 to host Port Adelaide. Darcy Gardiner and Callum Ah Chee both missed the win over Geelong through illness and will be available, while No.1 ruckman Oscar McInerney has now played two matches in the VFL and should come under consideration for selection. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Cottrell Foot Season Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry McKay Knee 3-5 weeks Nic Newman Knee TBC Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 3-4 weeks Jacob Weitering Ankle Test Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Some rare good news for the Blues this week with Weitering expected to be available after rolling an ankle, although the All-Australian defender will still need to get through training. Walsh and McKay are weeks away, so any changes will need to come from those running around in the VFL last weekend. Billy Wilson (24 disposals) is looking for a debut, as are Ben Camporeale (24, five clearances), mid-season draftee Flynn Young (two goals, 19 disposals and nine marks) and key forward Harry Lemmey, who was quiet in the twos but could get a chance to help Charlie Curnow carry the forward load. Jordan Boyd was busy and could get another opportunity to regain his 2024 form. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Achilles TBC Billy Frampton Calf 4-5 weeks Harvey Harrison Knee Season Ash Johnson Fibula 1 week Tew Jiath Quad 4-6 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 5-7 weeks Brayden Maynard Foot Test Beau McCreery Hamstring 3-4 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Lachie Schultz Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Craig McRae will make at least two changes to the side that beat St Kilda on Saturday night after Frampton and McCreery suffered injuries at Marvel Stadium. Maynard is pushing to be available for the first time in a month and should return against West Coast. Charlie West will make his debut on Saturday night after being picked on Tuesday. Oscar Steene and Harry DeMattia are both hunting debuts, while Tom Mitchell is pushing for another shot at senior level. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nik Cox Concussion TBC Sam Draper Achilles Season Sam Durham Suspension Round 17 Tom Edwards Knee Season Saad El-Hawli Hamstring 1 week Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle TBC Kyle Langford Quad 1 week Ben McKay Foot TBC Jayden Nguyen Foot 2 weeks Mason Redman Calf 1 week Zach Reid Hamstring 1 week Jordan Ridley Hamstring 1 week Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The bye has come at a good time for the Bombers, who have lost four consecutive games amid a horror injury run. But defensive trio Ridley, Reid and Redman, and forward Langford, could all be available for the clash against Gold Coast in round 17, while Durham will return from suspension. El-Hawli is also on track to return. While they will receive a big boost, whether the Bombers recall all at once remains to be seen. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Concussion 1 week Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Shin Test Aiden Riddle Foot TBC Cooper Simpson AC joint 5-6 weeks Sam Sturt Knee 1 week Sam Switkowski Hamstring 1-2 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Captain Pearce shapes as a crucial inclusion against St Kilda on Sunday if he can recover from a hot spot in his shin and pass a fitness test late in the week. Sean Darcy was managed against Essendon on a short break and is available if the Dockers resume a two-pronged ruck setup. Midfielder Jaeger O'Meara (26 disposals and seven clearances) made a strong return from hamstring and foot injuries through the WAFL and will come under consideration. Veteran forward Michael Walters and defender Brandon Walker also resumed but may need more time to build. Oscar McDonald (23 disposals and 10 marks in the WAFL) is available if Pearce remains sidelined and change is needed in the key defensive posts. Riddle has a stress reaction in his foot and the club hopes to see him return late in the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jhye Clark Concussion Concussion protocols Toby Conway Management 3 weeks Sam De Koning Shoulder 3-4 weeks Cameron Guthrie Calf 1 week Lenny Hofmann Back 1 week Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Indefinite Jacob Molier Management 1 week Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The Cats' injury list is gradually reducing as they head into the AFL and VFL byes, with young ruck Mitch Edwards the latest to return to action. He played a half in the VFL last weekend, gathering three touches and 10 hitouts. Guthrie, Molier and Hofmann are all expected to join him in Geelong's next VFL game on July 6. Clark will be assessed ahead of the next round as he recovers from concussion. Jack Bowes was prolific in the Cats' 32-point VFL loss to the Lions, racking up 33 disposals and 12 marks. Ted Clohesy had another productive outing with 26 disposals, four clearances and two goals, while Mitch Knevitt (25 disposals and a goal), Oli Wiltshire (2.2 from 14 disposals) and first-year youngster Xavier Ivisic (20 disposals and a goal) all had an impact. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 1-3 weeks Caleb Graham Achilles 1-3 weeks Will Graham Shoulder 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Jake Rogers Ankle 1-3 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Despite three straight losses, it's unlikely Damien Hardwick will make many changes for Saturday's game against Melbourne at People First Stadium. Leo Lombard was excellent in the VFL at the weekend and could be considered for a recall, while veteran David Swallow falls into the same category after a strong showing in the reserves. The imminent return of Rogers will have him in consideration shortly. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Kieren Briggs Ankle Test Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Adductor TBC Phoenix Gothard Adductor Test Ollie Hannaford Ankle 6-8 weeks Jack Ough Shoulder Test Conor Stone Foot Season Sam Taylor Toe 5 weeks Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Leg 3-5 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful Briggs (ankle) and Coniglio (glute) will be among a host of key inclusions after this week's bye. Whitfield (concussion) has entered the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Stone (foot) has now been ruled out for the season. Josh Fahey (32 disposals, two goals), Max Gruzewski (13 disposals, three goals), Jacob Wehr (27 disposals, one goal) and Wade Derksen (24 disposals, 14 marks) were among the best in the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot 4-6 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee Test Bodie Ryan Clavicle 4-6 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Hamstring 1 week James Sicily Hip/abdominal Test James Worpel Corked quad Test Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Lewis will return in the VFL this Saturday for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last July. Sicily and Worpel are on track to face North Melbourne in Launceston this weekend, but both need to tick some boxes before being cleared. Scrimshaw will miss this weekend after a hamstring injury with Box Hill before the bye. Finn Maginness (30 disposals and nine clearances) and Cam Mackenzie (29 and nine) both starred against Coburg ahead of the weekend off, while Sam Frost kicked three goals. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Johnson Ankle 4-6 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Hamstring 3-4 weeks Charlie Spargo Scapula 1-2 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Johnson, who was available for selection this week after serving a two-week suspension pre-bye, will be sidelined until the latter stages of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. The mature-age recruit had been managing discomfort in the first half of the year but opted for an arthroscope to best manage the issue for the remainder of the season. Spargo is closing on a return from his shoulder injury, taking part in contact drills with the aim to move into full training by next week. The Demons could be looking to make changes after three consecutive losses before the bye, with Bailey Laurie (26 disposals, eight tackles, seven clearances) and Matt Jefferson (two goals, and 12 from last three games) impressing at the lower level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Aidan Corr Calf 3 weeks Jack Darling Leg Test Eddie Ford Foot 2-3 weeks Josh Goater Quad 2-3 weeks Darcy Tucker Back Season Luke Urquhart Hip Test Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful Darling (leg) is fit to face the Hawks on Saturday, but have not added Charlie Comben despite hurting his shoulder at the weekend. Zane Duursma (16 disposals, three goals) and Zac Banch (10 disposals, three goals) could be options to come into the forward line, having impressed in the VFL last weekend, while Will Phillips (25 disposals, eight clearances) continues to dominate at reserves level. Callum Coleman-Jones (22 disposals, eight clearances) has been building nicely in the VFL after returning from a long-term Achilles injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cochrane Foot Season Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle 5-7 weeks Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Ollie Wines Knee TBC Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

For the first time since he fractured his kneecap in round two, Jack Lukosius will be available to face Carlton on Thursday night. The off-season recruit from Gold Coast should prove the perfect foil for spearhead Mitch Georgiades in Port's forward line. At the other end of the ground, Aliir Aliir will return after missing last week with a knee problem, while Dylan Williams was strong in Port's most recent SANFL game and could come under consideration. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella 3-6 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL 1 week Campbell Gray Knee 2-4 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring Test Kane McAuliffe Quad 3-4 weeks Samson Ryan Foot TBC Jayden Short Calf 1 week Josh Smillie Conditioning 1-3 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

The kids are well and truly on the comeback trail, with No.1 draft pick Lalor a test to return to either A/VFL level this weekend. In exciting news, Gibcus is just one week away after rupturing his ACL at the start of last season, and is set to return to the VFL next week. McAuliffe suffered a quad strain at training last week, while Colina dislocated his shoulder last weekend. The strong VFL form of defender Jacob Blight continued with 27 disposals and 14 marks, while James Trezise could be an option on the wing if Adem Yze wants to switch things up. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Pectoral 2 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring TBC Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Plantaris 3-4 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou will miss at least the next few weeks after re-aggravating the plantaris injury on Saturday night. King has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery on Monday. Howard has suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring. Hugo Garcia put his hand up for another senior chance, collecting 27 disposals, 14 clearances and 12 tackles for Sandringham. Liam Henry kicked two goals as he hunts a recall, while Paddy Dow got through his return game. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-5 weeks Will Edwards Leg 7-9 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion Test Logan McDonald Ankle 7-9 weeks Ben Paton Concussion 1 week Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

With their injury woes largely behind them, the Swans could go in unchanged for their clash with the Bulldogs. Jake Lloyd (39 disposals), Caiden Cleary (31) and Ollie Florent (27) all had plenty of the footy in a rare win in the VFL last week, while youngster Jesse Datolli continues to impress, but it's hard to see Dean Cox making any unforced changes after the strong showing against Port Adelaide. Paton will miss a week after copping a heavy bump in the twos, while Fox is still progressing through concussion protocols after a knock in the VFL. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee TBC Tom Cole Hamstring Test Harry Edwards Hamstring Test Matt Owies Calf 1 week Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Defender/midfielder Brady Hough will be a welcome addition this week after he was sidelined against Carlton with illness prior to the bye. The big selection call will be how the Eagles replace co-captain Allen, with young key forward Archer Reid and potential debutant Jobe Shanahan – who can play at both ends of the ground – the main options. Key defender Edwards will push to play after ending the loss to Carlton with ice on his hamstring. Rhett Bazzo is an option in that position if Edwards requires a week off. Defender Cole is a chance to be available after recovering from a hamstring injury and training strongly over the weekend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Calf 3-5 weeks Arty Jones Hamstring 6-8 weeks Liam Jones Calf Test Luke Kennedy Calf Test James O'Donnell Adductor Test Michael Sellwood Concussion Protocols Adam Treloar Calf 6-8 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: June 24, 2025

In the mix

Treloar will spend up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a moderate grade calf strain, putting some doubt around his return this season given the reigning All-Australian midfielder has only managed four appearances in 2025 around a series of calf strains. O'Donnell faces a fitness test ahead of the trip to Sydney after experiencing some adductor tightness in the win over Richmond. Mid-season recruit Sellwood has entered concussion protocols, while Liam Jones was withdrawn from the VFL due to calf soreness. Riley Garcia dominated again for Footscray, amassing 39 disposals and 11 clearances in his second game back from injury, backing up the 39 touches last week. – Josh Gabelich