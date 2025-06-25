Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

QUEENSLAND reporter Michael Whiting looks poised to add another tipping trophy to his cabinet with a two-point lead heading into the winter months. But there's hope yet for the chasing pack with 2025 throwing up unpredictable results left, right and centre.

Former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star Chad Wingard is second, with Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge in third a further three points behind.

There's not much variation between our tipsters this round, with all games bar Friday night's Sydney v Western Bulldogs clash predicted to go one way.

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide - 17 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 92

CHAD WINGARD

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 90

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Port Adelaide - 18 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 87

JOSH GABELICH

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 86

MATTHEW LLOYD

Port Adelaide - 15 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 86

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - seven points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 86

DAMIAN BARRETT

Port Adelaide - 21 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 84

SARAH BLACK

Port Adelaide - 13 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 84

CALLUM TWOMEY

Port Adelaide - 11 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 84

GEMMA BASTIANI

Port Adelaide - 27 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 81

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - eight points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 81

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Collingwood

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 80

TOTALS

Port Adelaide 12-0 Carlton

Sydney 2-10 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 12-0 Melbourne

Hawthorn 12-0 North Melbourne

Collingwood 12-0 West Coast

Richmond 0-12 Adelaide

Fremantle 12-0 St Kilda

Byes: Brisbane, Geelong, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney