QUEENSLAND reporter Michael Whiting looks poised to add another tipping trophy to his cabinet with a two-point lead heading into the winter months. But there's hope yet for the chasing pack with 2025 throwing up unpredictable results left, right and centre.
Former Port Adelaide and Hawthorn star Chad Wingard is second, with Gettable co-host Riley Beveridge in third a further three points behind.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
There's not much variation between our tipsters this round, with all games bar Friday night's Sydney v Western Bulldogs clash predicted to go one way.
Check out the R16 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide - 17 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 92
CHAD WINGARD
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 90
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Port Adelaide - 18 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 87
JOSH GABELICH
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 86
MATTHEW LLOYD
Port Adelaide - 15 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 86
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - seven points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 86
DAMIAN BARRETT
Port Adelaide - 21 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 84
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide - 13 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 84
CALLUM TWOMEY
Port Adelaide - 11 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 84
GEMMA BASTIANI
Port Adelaide - 27 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 81
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - eight points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 81
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Collingwood
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 80
TOTALS
Port Adelaide 12-0 Carlton
Sydney 2-10 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 12-0 Melbourne
Hawthorn 12-0 North Melbourne
Collingwood 12-0 West Coast
Richmond 0-12 Adelaide
Fremantle 12-0 St Kilda
Byes: Brisbane, Geelong, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney