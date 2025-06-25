An emotional Nick Davis has relived his four-goal heroics at the SCG in a new documentary on the Swans' historic 2005 premiership

Nick Davis celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Geelong in the 2005 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY premiership hero Nick Davis has revealed he predicted that he'd be the match-winner in the nailbiting 2005 semi-final against Geelong at a sodden SCG.

In a gruelling, low-scoring clash, the Swans trailed by 17 points at three-quarter time, having kicked just three goals to the Cats' six, and their hopes of finally breaking their 72-year flag drought were hanging by a thread.

But Davis exploded in the final term, kicking all four of the Swans' last-quarter goals including a juggled effort with less than a minute left that put the Swans in front for the last time.

Nick Davis and Michael O'Loughlin celebrate in the rooms after Sydney's win over Geelong in the 2005 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

In Shaking Down The Thunder, a four-part documentary released to mark the 20-year anniversary of the Swans' drought-breaking 2005 premiership, an emotional Davis relived the rollercoaster that ensued on that famous night against Geelong.

"'Roosy' (senior coach Paul Roos) came down and made mention that we're going to change our plan, we're going to change our our ruck and our stoppage philosophy and we're going to hit the ball on the outside," Davis recalled.

"I was at the huddle thinking, 'Yes, that's where I am. I'm a chance here.'

"And people might think that this is not true, but it is absolutely true. I said to Phil Mullen, who was our player welfare guy at the time: 'I'll win this game.'"

Learn More 01:22

After Davis kicked his fourth and final goal of the quarter to send the SCG crowd into raptures, he recalled the moment when he gestured to his mum in the stands.

"I knew where Mum was sitting, and I was able to sort of see where she was and yeah, it was cool," Davis said while wiping away a tear.

Featuring interviews with key figures from the historic campaign - including Paul Roos, Jude Bolton, Michael O'Loughlin, Adam Goodes, Barry Hall and Richard Colless - Shaking Down The Thunder goes behind the headlines that dominated the Swans' journey to the flag.

Shaking Down The Thunder premieres on Channel Seven and 7plus on Wednesday, June 25 at 10pm AEST.