Th Collingwood skipper credits his love of reading and seizing the opportunity as keys to his success as a speechmaker

Darcy Moore during Collingwood's 2025 team photo day at the AIA Vitality Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN IT comes to the art of the speech, Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore prefers to play it by ear.

Known for his thoughtful and articulate style on the big stage, Moore – who was appointed president of the AFLPA in March – credits his love of reading and seizing the opportunity as keys to his success as a speechmaker.

While many football fans already suspected Moore to be somewhat of an intellect, it was confirmed with a stunning speech after Collingwood's 2023 Anzac Day win.

Rather than the usual 30 seconds of platitudes which most exhausted captains trot out post-match (e.g. "thanks to the [insert team here] boys, always a good game against you lads"), he redirected attention from the game at hand to past and present servicepeople and their families.

As to what's currently on his bedside table, Moore listed an eclectic collection including Clementine Ford's book on marriage (I Don't), actor Stanley Tucci's thoughts on food, and an "alternative" magazine called Good Sport.

"I don't write them or write things down. I'm a pretty reflective person, I like to do things with great intention. I really think about what I want to say, but then it's often a nice balance between improvising and being thoughtful. That's kind of how I go about it," Moore tells AFL.com.au.

"I'm a very big reader as well, I read lots of different books. The older I'm getting, the more I'm realising that's helping as well.

"The other thing is that it's a great privilege and sense of responsibility that I feel in this role, I get a platform, and I get to speak to crowds and masses of people that most people don't get to in their whole lifetime.

"I take that seriously, and I want to treat it with the respect it deserves. This is a proud organisation with a long history and a lot of investment from a lot of people. It's my way of showing respect and reverence to that, I suppose."

Darcy Moore speaks to players in a huddle ahead of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Moore was appointed Collingwood skipper in 2023, following in the footsteps of his father, Peter, and taking the reins from nine-year captain Scott Pendlebury.

The Pies won the flag in his first season in charge, and then missed the finals last year, giving Moore a wide array of experiences in his short period at the helm.

"I'm hopefully evolving as a leader. The big one for me this year was definitely leaning on those around me and delegating at times. I'm so lucky that I've got so much incredible experience around me in the team, and such selflessness as well," Moore said.

"There are a dozen guys in the team I can call on at any time, to take something off my plate or to hand over something.

"The demands of game-day never cease, it's always crisis communication, being a calm head under pressure, being composed, staying organised, all those sorts of things are always really important – that's something I'm always working at.

"Much has been said about the experience of our list and team, so for me, making sure that young players that come in and don't necessarily have that knowledge and experience, that they feel comfortable to do their role, and they're clear on their role.

"As leader of the team, that job never ends, you're always trying to make sure those younger, less experienced guys, have what they need in order to succeed as well. A lot of those older guys, they're just plug and play."

Darcy and Peter Moore after Collingwood's win over GWS in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is very delicately straddling the line between fielding one of the most experienced and oldest sides ever seen in the history of the V/AFL and introducing new players to the mix so the club isn't caught out when the retirements inevitably come knocking.

Veterans Pendlebury (37), Jeremy Howe (35 this year) and Steele Sidebottom (35) are all in excellent form, as is the slightly younger Jamie Elliott (33 this year).

At the other end of the scale, Ed Allen (21) and Ned Long (22) have been in fine touch, while forward Charlie West will be named for his debut this weekend.

Darcy Moore poses for a photo during Collingwood's 2025 team photo day at AIA Vitality Centre. Picture: AFL Photos

"You want to know the answer to [how much longer they can play], I want to know the answer to that too, it's amazing really. They've got to check the pipes at the AIA Vitality Centre, I'm not sure what they're putting in the water," Moore said.

"They all prepare in their own way. They all have their own style, our more senior players, but they're just playing with such energy and are so refreshed. I think it's a good reflection of how we're going about it.

"It's a balance for sure, and it's a balance even amongst the team. We have a core group that have so much lived experience, we don't have to remind each other what we've been through and what we know, and that shared experience on the field.

"But then all of a sudden, you have guys who don't have that, so you're trying to build it with them. It's a bit of a balancing act to find that chemistry. Clearly, there's generational differences, these guys are 19, 20, 21 coming into the team, and Scott's 36, 37. It's a big generational gap, and football has changed a lot over that period as well. It's about adapting to that as well."