The Match Review findings from Thursday night's match between Port Adelaide and Carlton are in

Adam Saad is checked by team doctor during the round 16 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruck Dante Visentini has escaped suspension for a bump that left Carlton defender Adam Saad concussed during Thursday night's match at Adelaide Oval.

And two players have received fines for engaging in a melee as tempers flared at half-time following the collision.

Saad was left groggy after running into Visentini's shoulder in the dying seconds of the first half, before he was helped off the field in the hands of trainers and later subbed out.

However the Match Review Officer ruled that Visentini's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a reportable offence.

Saad has entered concussion protocols, forcing him out of at least next Friday night's clash against Collingwood.

Meanwhile, Lachie Jones and Charlie Curnow have each received a $1500 sanction ($1000 with an early plea) for their part in the half-time melee.

Incident explained:

The incident involving Port Adelaide’s Dante Visentini and Carlton’s Adam Saad from the Second Quarter of Thursday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. Travis Boak has possession of the ball and as Boak handballs the ball in the direction of Visentini, Saad turns to follow the direction of the ball and into the path of Visentini. Visentini braces for contact, making high contact with Saad in the collision that ensues. It was the view of the MRO that Visentini’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.