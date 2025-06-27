Carlton football GM Brad Lloyd urges the club to 'stick together' in the wake of the club's 50-point loss to Port Adelaide

Michael Voss speaks to his players during Carlton's loss to Port Adelaide in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON football boss Brad Lloyd has acknowledged change will come to Ikon Park as the Blues' faltering season hit another hurdle with a 50-point loss to Port Adelaide on Thursday.

The Blues kicked just one goal to the Power's eight in the first half to trail by 46 points and things didn't improve after the main break.

The loss piled more pressure on senior coach Michael Voss, with Carlton slumping to a 6-9 record and potentially falling as low as 13th on the ladder at the end of the round.

Asked if he and Voss would be at the club next year, Lloyd told reporters at Melbourne Airport on Friday: "I'm unsure of that. We will just stick at it and keep going to work.

"It’s for others to judge.

"We have been going at it for a little while now and we have had some good times and some down times like we are now."

Voss is contracted until the end of 2026 at the Blues. Outgoing CEO Brian Cook is handing over to incoming boss Graham Wright, who is expected make his mark on the organisation after a season in which Carlton has failed to live up to expectations.

Lloyd warned against targeting senior football officials alone over the issues, saying the whole club needed to work together to improve results.

"We need to keep looking across the board. You can go really hard on the senior coaching role and the senior roles within the club, but there's a lot of things we need to look at across the board… We'll keep doing that and keep working towards where we need to get to," Lloyd said.

"There'll be change in different parts, no doubt, and there will be parts that we keep grinding away at.

"I've seen a lot of times, we all have, through Clarkson and Hardwick and all these different people along the way that have been through challenging times and things have turned. It happens in footy and we'll look towards that as well."

Brad Lloyd arrives for the 2022 trade period at Marvel Stadium on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss preached unity in his post-match media conference on Thursday night and Lloyd echoed that message, while condemning the 'toxic' actions of vandals who graffitied the walls of Carlton's Ikon Park home overnight.

The spraypainted messages, which were cleaned off on Friday morning, called for the Blues to keep Voss and instead change the board.

“There’s behaviours that can work towards getting better outcomes for the club and there are probably toxic behaviours as well that don’t help anyone," Lloyd said.

"The pressure is enormous at the moment but we need to stick together as a team, as a club. The 'stronger together' message, there's no other way around that really."

Michael Voss during the R16 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Lloyd said Voss was 'going OK' amid the tumult and media focus on the Blues' form.

"He's a competitor and he's hurting with our form, but he's holding up pretty well; he's a strong man and a strong leader," Lloyd said.

"He's a wonderful person, I couldn't speak more highly of him as a person, as a leader. I'm very fortunate to be around him and the way he goes about his work. Obviously we're not getting the results that we'd like, but he's a good man."