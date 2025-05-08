Graham Wright is stepping up his involvement in Carlton's operations as Brian Cook's departure draws closer

Graham Wright at Collingwood training in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S CEO succession plan is gathering pace, with boss-in-waiting Graham Wright taking a more hands-on approach as the middle of the season nears.

The Blues appointed the former Collingwood and Hawthorn football boss last October to take over from long-standing chief executive Brian Cook at the end of the 2025 season.

Cook is contracted until October but AFL.com.au understands a handover could happen earlier than expected in the second half of the season as Wright becomes heavily involved in the club's major decision making in recent months.

Wright's involvement in day-to-day management at the club has increased and he will have a close eye on the Blues' football matters as the club looks to drag itself out of a hole following a winless opening month of the season.

The Blues last year said Wright would undertake a "planned and detailed" transition period alongside Cook through 2025, without putting a direct timeline on when the management reins would be handed over. Cook has given more responsibility to Wright as the year has unfolded and as the back-half of the season takes a lens on 2026 and beyond, it is expected Wright will be more in control.

Brian Cook and Michael Voss share a laugh at Carlton's team photo day in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Wright's list and football expertise will be leant on as the club moves deeper into the season and list management decisions take place, having played a key role in Hawthorn's premiership dynasty as list then football manager and also quickly shaping Collingwood's rise to the 2023 premiership after returning to the Magpies.

Wright and new Blues president Robert Priestley will steer Carlton's leadership, with Priestly appointed in February after the departure of Luke Sayers.

Carlton took some of the pressure off itself with three straight wins after its 0-4 beginning to the year with three consecutive wins, but the Blues were thrashed by 10 goals to Adelaide last week. They face the Saints on Friday night in a match that has extra spice to it as Carlton's star ruckman Tom De Koning weighs up St Kilda's mammoth free agency offer.