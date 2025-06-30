The byes are behind us and it's time for the final stretch of Fantasy

Brodie Grundy and Tim English compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FIVE weeks of the mid-season byes brought mixed results for coaches across the AFL Fantasy Classic competition as teams are getting close to completed.

The term 'completed team' is an interesting one. Usually this means a squad with no 'rookies' on field. The way mid-season draftee Tom McCarthy is scoring, you don't need to prioritise moving him out of D6 or M8.

But the aim is trying to get the best 22 for the remainder of the season.

Roy is the self-proclaimed guru at picking the top Fantasy players in his infamous Rollin' 22. In the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast, the coach of destROY names up the best six defenders, eight midfielders, two rucks and six forwards to be aiming for.

The big call is Brodie Grundy going to R1. His form has been outstanding and The Traders have been happy to jump on during the byes. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is the top defender, Bailey Smith the top forward and the position that is causing the most issues, the midfield, has Nick Daicos back into the No.1 spot.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie give their take on the best trades ahead of round 17 and answer plenty of your questions on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

1:30 - Warnie topped The Traders for round 16.

3:30 - Brodie Grundy's 137 was a win for the boys after trading Max Gawn.

7:50 - Bye round stocktake.

10:30 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

12:25 - News of the week including Harry Sheezel's shoulder.

18:00 - Drew Jones grills Ross Lyon.

22:55 - Tag watch.

24:00 - Roy's Rollin' 22.

33:00 - Who have the easiest run on the Scale of Hardness?

38:05 - What cash cows should we be looking at?

46:55 - Popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

