Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 17

Tom McCarthy on his AFL debut for West Coast against Carlton in R14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND 17 has finally arrived — and that means everything returns to 'normal'.

And by 'normal' we mean your best 22 players back on the field, just two trades a week, and the return of the stress, panic, and late-night trade regrets we all secretly love.

At this stage of the season, we should be aiming for what's often referred to as a completed team. Now, that term is used pretty loosely; for some, it means there's not a rookie in sight and it's all about fine-tuning your premiums. For others ... well, there's still a rookie (or two) hanging around.

One of those might just be Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $394,000). However, some coaches are more than happy to leave him on the field for now. In his two games this year, he has scored 95 and 101 — comfortably outscoring some so-called premiums like Sinclair, Dale, Merrett, and Butters.

So, let's get you Fantasy ready for the round ahead — good luck, legends!

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,066,000) - TREAT

Over the past two seasons, Gulden has averaged 107 and 113 to be one of the very best premiums in the game. After being injured in the pre-season, he's back and is coming off a huge 124. Time to get on!

Tom Green (MID, $985,000) - TREAT

Tom Green is under a million dollars. He has one of the best runs for midfielders over the next eight weeks and could average 105-plus. Midfielders are hit and miss at the moment, so take the value.

Tom Green in action during GWS' win over Melbourne in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dylan Moore (FWD, $840,000) - TRAP

It wasn't that long ago when Moore was priced at $695k. Since then, he has put together some nice scores but he's no longer the bargain he was. Being subbed out last week on 74 is another red flag.

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $679,000) – TREAT

After averaging 108 in 2024, Flanders had a significant role change that saw him average 69 leading into his bye. However, after his bye reset, Flanders has scored 88 and 90 in a much friendlier role.

Daniel Curtin (MID/FWD, $659,000) - TRAP

Curtin's form has been outstanding, averaging 84 in his last five games. It's safe to say that the former No.8 draftee has finally found his feet, but his price is just too high for this stage of the year.

Most traded in

Harry Rowston (MID, $327,000)

Archer May (FWD, $296,000)

Jasper Alger (FWD, $242,000)

Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,047,000)

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,066,000)

Looking for a downgrade target and already have Tom McCarthy? Then Harry Rowston (MID, $327,000) is your man. He's coming off scores of 83 and 75, and carries a breakeven of -22. As good as that sounds, he still doesn't fall into the ‘must-have’ category, but as far as rookies go this week ... he's the best we have.

After averaging 118 in his past five games, Jye Caldwell (MID, $1,047,000) has certainly got our attention. Caldwell finds himself in just six per cent of teams and has two juicy match-ups right on the doorstep.

Jye Caldwell in action during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Ned Long (MID, $889,000)

Finn O'Sullivan (MID/DEF, $517,000)

Matt Roberts (DEF, $838,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $441,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $460,000)

Ned Long (MID, $889,000) started the season with a price tag of $421,000. Even if you jumped on later than this, he quickly became one of the picks of the season, scoring four 100-plus scores.

However, he is now coming off score of 80 and 76, and with that price tag, he can moved to a premium.

Now with a breakeven of 120, Matt Roberts (DEF, $838,000) can also be thanked for his services and moved on. Roberts has had a breakout season and at round seven he was averaging 93. A few recent poor scores has seen this average drop and now is the time to upgrade.

Matt Roberts handballs during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Zac Guthrie (DEF) v Richmond – Guthrie's scores have been down, but now is the time to pounce. Last week against Richmond, Hinge, Milera, Laird and Worrell all combined for more than 40 marks.

Brayden Fiorini (MID) v Essendon – Fiorini is a one-week wonder for the second week running as he has now averaged 91 in his past three games. Another easy match-up awaits. Get him in.

Jake Riccardi (FWD) v West Coast – We might see some big scores kicked this weekend and this guy has done that this year with three scores of more than 100. He could kick a bag in this game on Friday night.

Brayden Fiorini in action during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Tom Green v West Coast @ Optus Stadium, FRI 8:20pm AEST

Green scored 121 against the Eagles earlier in the year and even posted 120 on them in 2024. West Coast are giving up plenty of points to midfielders at the moment and Green was unlucky to miss my top 5.

Zach Merrett v Gold Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 12:35pm AEST

I can't believe I'm saying it ... but high risk, high reward. Who would have thought that Merrett would fall in that category. He scored 134 and 115 against the Suns last year. Fingers crossed.

Tom Stewart v Richmond @ GHMBA Stadium, SAT 4:15pm AEST

Across all positions in Fantasy, defenders who play Richmond is the one we need to target. Four Adelaide defenders scored more than 100 last week and Stewart is in line for 15-plus marks and 120-plus points.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

