Nick Daicos is tackled by Liam Duggan during Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS all square on top of the podium with two very familiar faces sharing first place.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.05M) had the ball on a string in a favourable match up with the Eagles to record his fourth triple figure game in the last five weeks. He racked up 34 possessions, took 10 marks and kicked one goal from four scoring shots for 137. He has some nice match ups on the horizon with the Blues, Suns, Dockers and Tigers, so he could well be back at the top in the not-too-distant future.

Another who is familiar with being the number one man in the game is the ruck pig Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.15M). The 31 year old is in vintage form, averaging 131 points in his last five games, and he played at an elite level once again with 33 possessions, six marks, four tackles, a goal and 43 hitouts in a stat-stuffing domination of the Dogs. It was his seventh 110+ score on the trot and he is not only the No.1 big man in the game, he is setting the benchmark for the all positions.

The byes are over now so we are back to two trades per week. Hopefully we used our trades wisely in recent times and enter round 17 with a best 22 that has no rookies on field … Unless of course you are running the gauntlet with Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $394,000) who got the job done once again last round. In a tough match up with the Pies, he showed no signs of second game blues with 29 possessions and five tackles, backing up his debut score of 101 with 95. He has two more tough games on the horizon with the Giants and Power.

MOST TRADED IN

Harry Rowston (MID, $327,000)

Archer May (FWD, $296,000)

Jasper Alger (FWD, $242,000)

Jye Caldwell (MID, $1.05M)

Errol Gulden (MID, $1.07M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Ned Long (MID, $889,000)

Finn O'Sullivan (MID/DEF, $517,000)

Matt Roberts (DEF, $838,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $441,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $460,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID,000) +$101,000

Dan Curtin (FWD/MID, $659,000) +$78,000

Mani Liddy (MID, $357) +$61,000

Lachlan Bramble (DEF, $626,000) +$59,000

Max Ramsden (FWD, $377,000) +$53,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Alex Sexton (DEF, $648,000) -$85,000

George Wardlaw (MID, $599,000) -$65,000

Jayden Hunt (DEF/MID, $399,000) -$61,000

Ed Langdon (MID, $696,000) -$60,000

Jason Johannisen (DEF, $666,000) -$55,000

George Wardlaw kicks the ball during the match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $394,000) -38

Harry Rowston (MID, $327,000) -22

Tyrell Dewar (FWD/MID, $464,000) -15

Archer May (FWD, $296,000) -11

Mani Liddy (MID, $357,000) -6

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Adam Treloar (MID, $916,000) 158

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $942,000) 150

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.18M) 149

Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $1.10M) 147

Ed Richards (MID, $995,000) 140

Max Gawn in action during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $679,000)

The talented Sun has looked a new man following the bye, hunting the ball in a new role that allows him to roam the ground. In the last two games he has scored 88 and 90 from 29 and 28 possessions respectively which leaves him with a BE of just 57. He is down a whopping $427K since the start of the season and has a nice match up this week against the Bombers.

Jye Caldwell (MID, $1.05M)

I don't like chasing unique picks to climb the ranks, but the 24-year-old Bomber is a gift. He has been their No.1 man in the middle and his numbers reflect that with an average of 118 in his last five games. He is owned by less than five per cent of the competition and has two elite match ups on the horizon against the Suns and Tigers.

Tom Green (MID, $985,000)

The star Giant is flying under the radar this year but looks set for a big finish to the season. He is averaging 102 and has scored three hundreds in his last four heading into a nice match up with the Eagles this week with a BE of 98. The Giants also have a nice run home.

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $1.06M)

The hard-running Cat was in amazing form leading into the bye, with one minor blip coming at the last hurdle in a tough match up with the Lions. But the tough match ups are almost a thing of the past now for the Cats with a great run home, which includes two games against the Tigers with the first of them this week.

Harry Rowston (MID, $327,000)

Cash generation remains important and the 20 year old is doing just that on the back of impressive scores of 75 and 83. It has left him with a BE of -22 leading into a juicy match up with the Eagles which should ensure the money continues to flow in.

Harry Rowston handballs during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Ned Long (MID, $889,000)

The 22-year-old Pie has been an outstanding selection, averaging 98 in his last five games and increasing $468K since the start of the season. His scoring has dried up in the last two with scores of 76 and 80 and although he has a nice fixture on the horizon, he is at a great price to bring in a top line premium. He has a BE of 106.

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $807,000)

The Roos recruit has been a good performer, averaging an impressive 86 while making his coaches $293K since the start of the year. He has a rising BE given he has dropped off the last three weeks to average just 78 in that time making him a viable trade out option.

Jason Horne-Francis (FWD/MID, $741,000)

The 22-year-old has been hampered by injury this year but it was his 'luxury' red vest on the weekend that is breaking his coaches back. He was having a quiet game as it was with just 37 from 52 per cent time on ground before being subbed off. It caused his price to drop by $48K for the week, he's down $178K for the season and he has a BE of 113 leading into a tough match up with the Lions.

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $980,000)

What is going on with the star Saint? While his partner in crime is running around doing what he wants, Jack appears to only manage a couple of kicks when NWM has a rest on the pine. He has been unrecognisable in the last two games with scores of 64 and 79 that broke a run of four straight hundreds. He now has a BE of 138 with two tough match ups in his next two.

Adam Cerra (MID, $995,000)

The 25-year-old is having a great season, averaging 98 but he has found himself among the most traded out players this week following a disappointing performance against the Power. He managed a season low 59 from just 17 possessions and no marks which leaves him with a BE of 127 leading into two tough opponents. Personally, I think he will bounce back and reflect the scores we saw prior to last week which read 121, 108, 107, 120 and 109.

