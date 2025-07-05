Follow all the action from Saturday's round 17 games

Todd Goldstein and Ned Moyle compete in the ruck during the match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast makes the trip to Marvel Stadium to face Essendon as it continues its push for a first finals berth.

The Suns (9-5) are well-placed to play in September for the first time this year after ending a three-game losing streak with a win over Melbourne.

Hit hard by injuries, the Bombers have lost four straight games to sit at 6-8 as they return from their mid-season bye.

Jordan Ridley, Todd Goldstein and Sam Durham are back for Essendon, while Matt Guelfi, Vigo Visentini and Darcy Parish come out of the side.

Gold Coast has opted to rest ruckman Jarrod Witts in favour of Ned Moyle.

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jade Gresham

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Geelong begins its easy run home with a clash against Richmond at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday.

After a tough start to the season, the Cats have a soft fixture in the back end of the campaign, beginning with a clash against the lowly Tigers.

Richmond (3-12) has lost six straight matches, including being well beaten by Adelaide last week.

Geelong goes into the match unchanged, while for Richmond, No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor, Tom Sims and Maurice Rioli return in place of Steely Green, Tom Lynch and Mykelti Lefau.

Port Adelaide will look to keep its finals chances alive when it faces Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Power recorded a much-needed win over Carlton last week to improve their win-loss record to 7-8.

But they face a far tougher test against the Lions, who are 10-1-4 as they come off their bye.

Back-to-back losses to Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney led to questions over Brisbane, but it responded in emphatic style by beating Geelong before its bye.

Jack Lukosius will play his first game in three months for Port Adelaide and will be joined for the trip to the Gabba by Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines. Mani Liddy and Logan Evans have been omitted.

Darcy Gardiner and Cal Ah Chee come into the Lions' side, while Bruce Reville and Will McLachlan are out. The Lions have also overlooked ruckman Oscar McInerney in favour of Darcy Fort, with the 'Big O' set to play his third game in the VFL.

Hawthorn continues its push with a clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Hawks have won three straight games and sit at 10-5 as they fight for both a finals spot and top-four finish.

The Saints (5-10) have shown some improved form in the past fortnight and almost upset Fremantle last week.

Hawthorn has regained James Sicily after the captain missed three matches with a hip problem, with James Worpel also back. Josh Weddle and Sam Butler both miss through injury.

Angus Hastie and Brad Hill return for the Saints, with Jack Carroll and Tobie Travaglia omitted.