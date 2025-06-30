North Melbourne could follow the same cautious route it took with skipper Jy Simpkin last year when dealing with young gun's concussion

George Wardlaw in action during North Melbourne's clash with Fremantle in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is likely to take a conservative approach to star midfielder George Wardlaw's return from a third concussion in 12 months, as the club counts the cost of a brutal defeat to Hawthorn over the weekend.

Wardlaw presented in good spirits at the Kangas on Monday after sustaining yet another head knock in last weekend's 65-point loss to the Hawks, the third time in a year that he will be sidelined in the AFL's concussion protocols.

The club has dealt with similar issues before, with captain Jy Simpkin also missing a lengthier period last season after he sustained three separate concussion blows across a 12-month stint.

Simpkin missed an extra week of action after he was concussed following a brutal bump from St Kilda's Jimmy Webster in pre-season, ensuring an extended 20-day layoff between fixtures.

Wardlaw will definitely miss this Thursday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs in the League's 12-day protocols and could be eligible to return for a round 18 fixture against Melbourne.

However, the club is likely to be conservative with Wardlaw's most recent comeback having also sustained concussions following a training incident in June last year and another head knock in a clash against Geelong last July.

"He's OK," Clarkson said after Saturday's game.

"I just spoke to him in the rooms. He can remember the game and all of that sort of stuff. He's fine. The protocols suggest that he had to come out of the game, so he'll miss the Bulldogs game which is unfortunate. Hopefully, he gets back on the park pretty soon.

"It's not up for me to decide that (how long he misses). The medical team will work that out.

"I think (he's been unlucky). He's combative in the way that he plays. That's going to happen from time to time with him, I'm sure."

North Melbourne is confident that star youngster Harry Sheezel will overcome a frustrating shoulder knock ahead of Thursday night's fixture, with the club dealing with a rapid five-day turnaround before facing the Western Bulldogs.

Sheezel was one of a number of Kangas players to undergo scans across the weekend but is considered likely to play, with Zac Fisher (hand) also being cleared of any major damage.

However, doubt remains over the fitness of Luke McDonald (shoulder) after he battled through Saturday evening's disappointing loss while Luke Parker and Finn O'Sullivan also left sore.