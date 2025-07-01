We look at which faces are still waiting in the wings to run out for your team

Harry Lemmey, Jesse Dattoli and Wade Derksen. Pictures: AFL Photos

IS IT time to give these players a start?

There is plenty of strong talent on club lists that we're yet to see at AFL level, including first-round draft picks, junior stars, and the injury cursed.

Check out the player at your club who is yet to get a taste of AFL action.

CHARLIE EDWARDS

Half-back Edwards has been knocking the door down in his second season, performing as a skilful defender at SANFL level. The 20-year-old appears physically ready to step up at AFL level, but there is depth in the Crows' line-up at the moment and patience has been needed. Recruited as a midfielder with pick No.21 in the 2023 National Draft, Edwards is 191cm and made the shift to the backline this year, where his kicking skills and run-and-carry are assets. He is working hard on his ability to lock down on forwards and has been on the cusp of selection multiple times this year without breaking in. - Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Karl Gallagher, Toby Murray, Oscar Ryan, Tyler Welsh

Charlie Edwards cools down during Adelaide's training session at West Lakes on March 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE BEECKEN

Having unleashed three debutants this season, the cupboard for untried players is getting quite bare for the Lions, but 2024 mid-season rookie draftee Beecken is knocking on the door. The rebound defender that got to the Lions as a mature-age recruit that won a premiership with Woodville West Torrens in the SANFL, has had a consistent VFL season. Beecken has averaged 23 disposals through 11 games and been among the AFL emergencies a handful of times. Although a difficult position on Brisbane’s list to crack the senior team behind Dayne Zorko, Darcy Wilmot, Jaspa Fletcher and soon-to-be-available Keidean Coleman, Beecken is not far away. - Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Darcy Craven, Luke Lloyd, Reece Torrent, Zane Zakostelsky

Luke Beecken in action during the VFL match between Box Hill and Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY LEMMEY

With key forward options Harry McKay, Hudson O'Keeffe and Brodie Kemp all sidelined, there could be an opportunity for Lemmey late in the season. The 201cm goalkicker has impressed at VFL level recently to stake his claim, hitting the scoreboard multiple times in five of his last six matches amid a campaign where he's booted 26 goals for the season. Included in his recent run has been a seven-goal bag against Sydney, as well as four against the Northern Bullants and three against Port Melbourne last weekend. The Blues have already blooded seven debutants this year – including Billy Wilson and Flynn Young against Port Adelaide last Thursday night – while it would have been eight if not for a knee injury to Jagga Smith on the eve of the season. The club's father-son gun Ben Camporeale has also been a consistent ball winner at VFL level throughout the season and is another considered close to a debut. - Riley Beveridge

Others yet to debut: Ben Camporeale, Harry Charleson, Matt Duffy, Rob Monahan, Jagga Smith

Harry Lemmey handballs during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on June 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY DEMATTIA



The No.25 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, DeMattia has been closing in on a senior debut after a run of strong VFL form. The former cricketer has developed nicely in the midfield at the lower level, including a 36-disposal, eight-tackle game against North Melbourne in May. With the Pies clear on top of the ladder, Craig McRae could give DeMattia a chance to impress late in the season. With Roan Steele confirmed to play his first game this week, the Pies only have four other players yet to debut. – Dejan Kalinic



Others yet to debut: Joel Cochran, Noah Howes, Iliro Smit, Roan Steele*, Oscar Steene

Harry DeMattia looks on during Collingwood training on June 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM MCMAHON

If the Bombers' injury crisis had been in the forward line, there's every chance McMahon – taken in this year's mid-season draft – would have already made his AFL debut. Instead, the former Blue and Magpie has continued his VFL dominance, kicking 14 goals in his four games for Essendon. Another injury to Kyle Langford keeps the door slightly ajar, but it's hard to push Nate Caddy or Peter Wright out in current form, while Archie May has taken his chance since also landing at the Bombers via the mid-season draft. - Dejan Kalinic

Others yet to debut: Kayle Gerreyn, Jayden Nguyen, Oskar Smartt, Rhys Unwin

Learn More 02:08

JAREN CARR

In a group that includes a lot of developing talls, wingman Carr is the likely next debutant for Fremantle. The 21-year-old was recruited at the end of last season as a slightly older prospect and is coming off his best game of the season at WAFL level with a team-high 23 disposals. Jeremy Sharp was recently dropped from the wing position that Carr plays, but given the Dockers' depth it would likely take injuries for the father-son prospect to get a look in at this stage. Young goalkicker Jack Delean is the other option. The small forward booted a bag of five goals a month ago in the WAFL and is a classy youngster who can work high up the ground. Like Carr, depth of options in his position will make a debut difficult in the short term. - Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Jack Delean, Odin Jones, Ollie Murphy, Charlie Nicholls, Aiden Riddle

Jaren Carr in action at Fremantle training in late 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC Facebook

GEORGE STEVENS

Spots in the Cats' midfield have been hard to come by this year but second-year ball-magnet Stevens has put together a solid CV in the VFL this season. The 20-year-old has averaged 26 disposals a game as an inside midfielder, showing the ball-winning ability he displayed as a star junior for GWV Rebels and the Marsh AFL Academy in 2023, when he captained the national under-18 squad. Should one of Geelong's experienced inside onballers go down, the 189cm Stevens has shown he has the tools to play that role at the top level. – Michael Rogers

Others yet to debut: Cillian Burke, Mitch Edwards, Lenny Hofmann, Xavier Ivisic, Keighton Matofai-Forbes, Jacob Molier, Joe Pike, Jay Polkinghorne, Patrick Retschko

George Stevens handballs during Geelong's VFL clash against Werribee in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN JEPSON

After only signing on with the Suns in late January as a pre-season supplemental selection, mature recruit Jepson has impressed everyone at Gold Coast. Switching time between half-back and a wing, Jepson signed following strong seasons with Coburg (2023) and Southport (2024) in the VFL and has been close to an AFL debut, being named as an emergency multiple times. Lachie Weller's return from injury might make that road to a first game a little trickier, but Jepson's ball use is eye-catching and keeping him in the frame for a call-up. – Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Oscar Adams, Cooper Bell, Asher Eastham, Zak Evans, Lachlan Gulbin, Max Knobel, Caleb Lewis

Ben Jepson during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on March 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WADE DERKSEN

There could be an opportunity for Derksen down back in the second half of the season, following a prolific run of form at VFL level. Leek Aleer and Jack Buckley were handed the responsibility in defence with Sam Taylor sidelined recently, but the untried 194cm interceptor has enjoyed a fine spell at reserves level to stake his claim. Derksen is averaging 20.4 disposals and nine marks per game in the VFL, including a performance against Gold Coast in his last outing that yielded 24 touches and 14 marks. Melbourne is among the clubs circling Derksen as a potential trade option at season's end, given his standout displays in the second tier. Phoenix Gothard and Ollie Hannaford are both highly rated, but have been plagued by injury issues this year, making it difficult to see them adding to the four Giants debutants already this season. - Riley Beveridge

Others yet to debut: Phoenix Gothard, Ollie Hannaford, Harrison Oliver, Jack Ough, Logan Smith, Nathan Wardius

Wade Derksen marks the ball during the VFL match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH MRAZ

The Hawks have a healthy list, making a debut for Mraz – the No.35 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft – unlikely this year, but he could break through if injuries hit. The 198cm defender has continued to grow and develop at VFL level in his first season with the Hawks. Mraz had a career-high 20 disposals and eight marks in Box Hill's win over North Melbourne on Saturday as he showcased his potential again. - Dejan Kalinic

Others yet to debut: Cody Anderson, Matt Hill, Will McCabe, Bodie Ryan, Jasper Scaife, Jaime Uhr-Henry

Noah Mraz in action during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on June 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LUKER KENTFIELD

It's been a rocky start to AFL life for Kentfield after being picked up by the Demons in last year's mid-season rookie draft. The 20-year-old impressed across nine games for Casey in the second half of last year but had a delayed start to 2025 following a lengthy stint in hospital over the summer with complications from pneumonia. The 194cm key forward, who has also spent considerable time in defence, has been solid at VFL level since returning in April, including a career-best three goals against Gold Coast on Saturday. Kentfield signed a one-year contract extension last week, tying him to the Demons until at least the end of 2026. - Alison O'Connor

Others yet to debut: Jed Adams, Ricky Mentha jnr, Oliver Sestan, Will Verrall, Jai Culley (club debut), Tom Campbell (club debut)

ZAC BANCH

Having recently arrived as a mid-season recruit, Banch has impressed at North Melbourne and could be on the cusp of a debut. The 173cm small forward has made a good first impression at Arden Street, kicking five goals in his first three VFL games in club colours including a three-goal haul against Carlton a fortnight ago. It's put the No.2 pick from the mid-season draft in contention to join four other Kangas to have debuted already this year. There are high hopes for young 207cm ruck Taylor Goad, but he is more seen as one for the future, while last year's mid-season No.1 pick Geordie Payne could also be given his chance in the second half of the campaign having averaged 12.5 disposals and 6.6 tackles per game as a pressure forward at VFL level this year. - Riley Beveridge

Others yet to debut: Brayden George, Taylor Goad, Geordie Payne, River Stevens, Cooper Trembath, Luke Urquhart

Zac Banch celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Werribee and Southport at Ikon Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH LAI

With Port finally appearing to be over the worst of its injury woes (fingers crossed), perhaps the chances to blood new players might be thinning. However, one player that was knocking the door down in the middle of the season that could rise again is pre-season supplemental selection Lai. The teenager that was plucked out of Cheltenham in Melbourne's Southern League has impressed in his first year in the SANFL. Lai was performing strongly before breaking his hand and missing five weeks of action. Now back in action, the speedy wingman has a chance to restore his stocks and possibly sneak a debut before season's end. – Michael Whiting

Others yet to debut: Tom Anastasopoulos, Benny Barrett, Lachlan Charleson, Ewan Mackinlay, Jacob Moss, Harrison Ramm, Xavier Walsh, Jack Whitlock

Josh Lai playing for Cheltenham in the Southern Football League. Picture: Andrew Keech

TAJ HOTTON

The Tigers have nearly worked their way through their eight-strong draft class of 2024, with just Hotton and Josh Smillie remaining. Hotton ruptured his ACL in May last year, and has now played 1.5 games of VFL. He was outstanding in last weekend's comfortable win over Northern Bullants, recording 25 disposals (third highest for his side), three clearances, three tackles and 1.3. There's a chance he may be ready to debut this weekend against Geelong, but is probably more likely to be in the mix for the following week. Smillie still has a portion of his conditioning block left, and will need some VFL games under his belt before making an AFL debut. – Sarah Black

Others yet to debut: Josh Smillie, Ollie Hayes-Brown, Mate Colina

Richmond draftees (back L-R): Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Harry Armstrong, and (front L-R) Jonty Faull, Taj Hotton and Luke Trainor at Marvel Stadium on November 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MAX HEATH



The Saints have handed AFL debuts to seven players this year, and Heath is shaping as the next in line. The 22-year-old ruck has put together a strong VFL season while also spending time forward and, should the Saints opt for more height or some support for Rowan Marshall, Heath could get his chance. Heath, who is out of contract at season's end, has kicked at least one goal in six of his eight VFL games this year, showing he could impact forward if brought in alongside Marshall, or come in and lead the ruck line if required. - Dejan Kalinic





Others yet to debut: Eamonn Armstrong, James Barrat, Alex Dodson, Patrick Said

Max Heath kicks the ball during the VFL match between Williamstown and Sandringham at DSV Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE DATTOLI

Having missed most of his debut season due to a stress reaction in his back, young forward Dattoli has quickly made an impression at VFL level. Sydney's first pick in last year's draft, the 18-year-old has kicked seven goals from five games so far, including a bag of three in just his second match and a freakish goal against Richmond a month ago. Strong overhead and with the ability to play through the midfield if required, he's a low possession, high impact player who loves to hit the scoreboard. A senior debut this season might come too soon for him given his recent injury, but he's one to watch, along with fellow 2024 draftee, Ned Bowman. - Martin Smith

Others yet to debut: Riak Andrew, Ned Bowman, Will Edwards, Will Green, Indhi Kirk, Blake Leidler, Patrick Snell

MALAKAI CHAMPION

There could be a small forward opening for Champion in the next few weeks, with the Eagles happy with his form at WAFL level and the balance between his attacking and defensive traits. The club's willingness to use half-forwards like Tyler Brockman and Liam Ryan in the midfield could create a spot for a player like Champion if his form continues. An energetic small forward who is blessed with speed and agility, his 172cm frame shouldn't stop him from holding up at AFL level in a small forward position early in his career. Lucca Grego was close earlier in the season and has been used as a half-back recently at WAFL level. His toughness and ball use could earn him a debut before the season is finished. - Nathan Schmook

Others yet to debut: Lucca Grego, Coen Livingstone, Jacob Newton

Malakai Champion in action for WA during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Boys Under-18 Champioships. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE JAQUES

Luke Beveridge has exposed plenty of new faces in 2025, but Jaques is still waiting for a chance. The half-back has been moved around in the VFL, spending time forward across the past month. Pick 29 in the 2024 draft, he has a proven ability to win the football at junior level and may well get his chance soon. Meanwhile, Michael Sellwood was picked in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft with the view that he can play senior football this year, so might be chance in the back half of the season. – Josh Gabelich

Others yet to debut: Luke Kennedy, Jordan Croft, Lachie Smith, Zac Walker