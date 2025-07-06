For the last time this season, new dual-position players have been added to the game

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's clash against Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THIRD and final round of AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data and some new dual-position players (DPP) have been added to the game.

Players must currently be allocated in a single position in the game to qualify for the position addition. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played a minimum of eight games to be eligible.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

After a whopping 70 DPPs were added after round five, we saw 18 additions following round 11 and now just eight more after round 17.

A player who has gained popularity following his shift to the familiar role behind the ball is Sam Docherty. The Blue's ownership has crept up to 8.8 per cent and carried a 100.5 average for the past six weeks since returning from a stint in the VFL.

Docherty is now able to be swung into the backline with his DEF/MID status.

The only other midfielder who has picked up DPP is Tim Kelly. From a Fantasy perspective, he is producing numbers much lower than what he's achieved since debuting as a mature-age player in 2018. A big reason has been the drop in centre bounce attendances and his almost 50-50 MID/FWD split.

Player Club Initial Add New Sam Docherty Carlton MID DEF DEF/MID Bailey Banfield Fremantle FWD DEF DEF/FWD Oisin Mullin Geelong Cats DEF MID DEF/MID Mitch Duncan Geelong Cats DEF MID DEF/MID Toby Pink North Melbourne FWD DEF DEF/FWD Aaron Francis Sydney Swans DEF FWD DEF/FWD Tim Kelly West Coast Eagles MID FWD MID/FWD Bailey J. Williams West Coast Eagles RUCK FWD RUCK/FWD

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.