Max Michalanney celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook look ahead to round 13.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Bergman follows Rowell in knocking back Victorian homecoming

- Which Lion is going to line up on Mitch Georgiades?

- How legitimate are the premiership credentials of the Crows?

- The rolling storyline that is the SCG surface

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts