Tristan Xerri with medical staff during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said he didn't see the incident that caused his ruckman Tristan Xerri to leave the ground but believes that he is "OK".

Xerri received contact to his head in a ruck contest in the fourth quarter of the Kangaroos' 49-point loss to the Western Bulldogs, leaving the North big man looking dazed and in the hands of club medical staff.

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

It was the second head-high incident in the game, with North star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke ruled out with concussion in the first quarter.

"'LDU' (Davies-Uniacke) was ruled out of the game with (concussion) protocols, but I think 'Big X' (Xerri) is OK,” said Clarkson in his post-match press conference.

08:16

Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

When asked to further elaborate on the Xerri incident, Clarkson said he hadn't seen it.

"I didn't see anything. There's probably two things that I'm not an expert on and that's umpiring and concussion, so I probably won't make mention of either one of them," he said.

01:18

Concussion concerns for Xerri after multiple knocks

Tristan Xerri heads down to the rooms for assessment in the final quarter after copping a couple of worrying head knocks

North Melbourne is already hampered with injury, with experienced players Luke Parker (soreness), Jack Darling (groin) and Luke McDonald (shoulder) all missing Thursday night's match. The Kangaroos were also without young gun George Wardlaw who suffered a concussion in their round 16 match against Hawthorn.

MATCH REPORT
Dogs topple spirited Roos to mark Libba's 250 in style

Key forward Nick Larkey, who kicked five first-half goals, also left the ground grabbing his knee in the first quarter, only to return later in the term. Clarkson clarified that his forward had just suffered a "knock to the knee."

"We battled manfully for the whole game - as you probably noticed, we were a bit hamstrung with some sore players," Clarkson said.

"We hung in there as best we could."

07:49

Clarkson post-match, R16: 'We battled manfully for the whole game, hung in there as best we could'

Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Western Bulldogs

The win was the Bulldogs' fourth in a row, with the finals hopefuls facing two big challenges in the next fortnight. In round 18, the Dogs host Adelaide at Marvel Stadium followed by Brisbane at the Gabba the following week.

The Bulldogs now sit in fourth spot on the ladder, however Beveridge noted that his side hadn't yet beaten any of the teams currently in the top eight.

"We'll relish the challenge. But, we've just got to own up to the fact that we haven't beaten anyone above us … So, we're in the mix, but there's some opportunities on the stretch to keep winning," he said.

Beveridge praised the efforts of his leaders, including milestone man Tom Liberatore in his 250th game and Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli, for their role in helping get his side over the line against North.

"I just thought that those two boys, 'Libba' and Marcus, as the figureheads, the captain and vice-captain, and 'Naughts' (Aaron Naughton) ... our deputy vice, I thought Naughts was very, very good. So, our designated leaders were just outstanding," Beveridge said.

"When we really needed our teammates to stand up, they just led the way. They led the charge and Tom, you know, that just epitomises what he's about."

12:32

Beveridge post-match, R16: 'Our designated leaders were just outstanding'

Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

Beveridge commented on the shoulder injury to key midfielder Ed Richards who hurt himself in a huge hip-and-shoulder with Kangaroos forward Cam Zurhaar in the third quarter.

"It seems like a minor AC joint injury, which you can always play with. So, that's some good fortune for us," he said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 07:49

    Clarkson post-match, R16: 'We battled manfully for the whole game, hung in there as best we could'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 12:32

    Beveridge post-match, R16: 'Our designated leaders were just outstanding'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:33

    West goes full wizard with candy-selling special

    Rhylee West brings the crowd to life one more time with a few silky sidesteps, capped off with a super finish

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Concussion concerns for Xerri after multiple knocks

    Tristan Xerri heads down to the rooms for assessment in the final quarter after copping a couple of worrying head knocks

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Pass or shot? Harvey shocks with big bomb

    Cooper Harvey catches everyone off guard with a long-range strike from outside 50 that somehow sails through for a huge goal

    AFL
  • 01:26

    Naughton mirrors Larkey with four-goal blitz of his own

    Aaron Naughton matches Nick Larkey’s first-quarter brilliance with a stunning haul of four goals in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Zurhaar pulls the trigger and hits pure gold

    Cam Zurhaar gets on the end of a slick North Melbourne chain and nails a beauty from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Dale at full sail scores a sizzler

    Bailey Dale bursts through at speed and nails a brilliant long-range goal to lift the Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Roos cop big blow as gun mid subbed after head knock

    North Melbourne is dealt a major concern with Luke Davies-Uniacke subbed out early after a high fend-off from Ed Richards sparks concussion concerns

    AFL
  • 01:23

    Larkey runs riot with riveting four-goal first term

    Nick Larkey stuns with a brilliant four-goal burst in the opening quarter to fire up the Kangaroos in their celebration match

    AFL
  • 02:21

    'No daydreaming, just go for it': Pagan’s stirring pre-game rev-up

    Denis Pagan delivers a passionate message to North Melbourne players before the bounce, firing them up ahead of the club’s 100-year celebration in the VFL/AFL

    AFL