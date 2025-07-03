CARLTON has made a whopping six changes for Friday night's clash against Collingwood, with coach Michael Voss dropping four players following last week's heavy loss to Port Adelaide.
Aside from missing injured duo Adam Saad and Jack Silvagni, the Blues have omitted Alex Cincotta and Jordan Boyd among others and recalled Marc Pittonet.
Hawthorn has regained James Sicily after the captain missed three matches with a hip problem, with James Worpel also back in to face St Kilda on Saturday night.
In other round 17 team news, Jack Lukosius will play his first game in three months for Port Adelaide and will be joined for the trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane by Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines.
The Lions have again overlooked ruckman Oscar McInerney in favour of Darcy Fort, with the ‘Big O' set to play his third game in the VFL.
Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan will miss Greater Western Sydney's trip west to face the Eagles due to a foot injury, while Jordan Ridley is back for Essendon and No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor is in for Richmond.
With Carlton making wholesale changes to face its bitter rival, the Magpies have also been forced to make four changes, although Norm Smith Medal winner Bobby Hill is not among them, still missing through personal reasons. Veteran Tom Mitchell has been named along with debutant Roan Steele.
Gold Coast has opted to rest ruckman Jarrod Witts in favour of Ned Moyle, as the Suns plan for a six-day break following their match against the Bombers on Saturday afternoon.
In Sunday's game, Fremantle will regain skipper Alex Pearce to face Sydney, with the Swans naming bookends Joel Amartey and Tom McCartin after hamstring and illness respectively.
After one week in the VFL, Melbourne has named Jake Lever to face Adelaide in Sunday's other game.
FRIDAY, JULY 4
Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: L.Cowan, A.Moir, M.Carroll, F.Evans, H.O'Farrell, M.Pittonet
Out: J.Boyd (omitted), A.Saad (concussion), J.Silvagni (groin), A.Cincotta (omitted), B.Wilson (omitted), L.Young (omitted)
R16 sub: Flynn Young
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Maynard, R.Steele, T.Mitchell, W.Parker
Out: C.Dean (omitted), E.Allan (illness), C.West (foot), S.Sidebottom (illness)
R16 sub: Oleg Markov
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 6.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: M.Champion
Out: J.Hunt (omitted)
R16 sub: Jayden Hunt
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Gruzewski, K.Briggs, J.Leake
Out: L.Whitfield (concussion), J.Hogan (foot), N.Madden (omitted)
R15 sub: Jake Stringer
SATURDAY, JULY 5
Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Ridley, T.Goldstein, S.Durham
Out: M.Guelfi (omitted), V.Visentini (omitted), D.Parish (calf)
R15 sub: Archie Perkins
GOLD COAST
In: N.Moyle
Out: J.Witts (managed)
R16 sub: Alex Sexton
Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R15 sub: Ollie Henry
RICHMOND
In: S.Lalor, T.Sims, M.Rioli
Out: S.Green (omitted), T.Lynch (suspension), M.Lefau (calf)
R16 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh
Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, C.Ah Chee
Out: B.Reville (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)
R15 sub: Bruce Reville
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Lukosius, O.Wines
Out: M.Liddy (omitted), L.Evans (omitted)
R16 sub: Logan Evans
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: A.Hastie, B.Hill
Out: J.Carroll (omitted), T.Travaglia (omitted)
R16 sub: Jack Carroll
HAWTHORN
In: J.Sicily, J.Worpel
Out: J.Weddle (back), S.Butler (soreness)
R16 sub: Seamus Mitchell
SUNDAY, JULY 6
Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin, J.Amartey, J.Hamling, R.Bice, P.Ladhams
Out: A.Francis (suspension), D.Rampe (calf)
R16 sub: Ollie Florent
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce, J.O'Meara, J.Aish, J.Sharp
Out: N.Fyfe (calf)
R16 sub: Nat Fyfe
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: Z.Taylor, H.Bond, C.Burgess
Out: Nil
R16 sub: Lachlan Murphy
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, J.van Rooyen, J.Billings, T.McDonald, J.Adams
Out: B.Howes (concussion), H.Petty (concussion)
R16 sub: Harry Sharp