The teams are in for round 17's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

L-R: Marc Pittonet, James Sicily, Jesse Hogan. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has made a whopping six changes for Friday night's clash against Collingwood, with coach Michael Voss dropping four players following last week's heavy loss to Port Adelaide.

Aside from missing injured duo Adam Saad and Jack Silvagni, the Blues have omitted Alex Cincotta and Jordan Boyd among others and recalled Marc Pittonet.

Hawthorn has regained James Sicily after the captain missed three matches with a hip problem, with James Worpel also back in to face St Kilda on Saturday night.

In other round 17 team news, Jack Lukosius will play his first game in three months for Port Adelaide and will be joined for the trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane by Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines.

The Lions have again overlooked ruckman Oscar McInerney in favour of Darcy Fort, with the ‘Big O' set to play his third game in the VFL.

Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan will miss Greater Western Sydney's trip west to face the Eagles due to a foot injury, while Jordan Ridley is back for Essendon and No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor is in for Richmond.

With Carlton making wholesale changes to face its bitter rival, the Magpies have also been forced to make four changes, although Norm Smith Medal winner Bobby Hill is not among them, still missing through personal reasons. Veteran Tom Mitchell has been named along with debutant Roan Steele.

Gold Coast has opted to rest ruckman Jarrod Witts in favour of Ned Moyle, as the Suns plan for a six-day break following their match against the Bombers on Saturday afternoon.

In Sunday's game, Fremantle will regain skipper Alex Pearce to face Sydney, with the Swans naming bookends Joel Amartey and Tom McCartin after hamstring and illness respectively.

After one week in the VFL, Melbourne has named Jake Lever to face Adelaide in Sunday's other game.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Cowan, A.Moir, M.Carroll, F.Evans, H.O'Farrell, M.Pittonet

Out: J.Boyd (omitted), A.Saad (concussion), J.Silvagni (groin), A.Cincotta (omitted), B.Wilson (omitted), L.Young (omitted)

R16 sub: Flynn Young

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Maynard, R.Steele, T.Mitchell, W.Parker

Out: C.Dean (omitted), E.Allan (illness), C.West (foot), S.Sidebottom (illness)

R16 sub: Oleg Markov

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 6.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: M.Champion

Out: J.Hunt (omitted)

R16 sub: Jayden Hunt

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gruzewski, K.Briggs, J.Leake

Out: L.Whitfield (concussion), J.Hogan (foot), N.Madden (omitted)

R15 sub: Jake Stringer

SATURDAY, JULY 5

Essendon v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Ridley, T.Goldstein, S.Durham

Out: M.Guelfi (omitted), V.Visentini (omitted), D.Parish (calf)

R15 sub: Archie Perkins

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle

Out: J.Witts (managed)

R16 sub: Alex Sexton

Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R15 sub: Ollie Henry

RICHMOND

In: S.Lalor, T.Sims, M.Rioli

Out: S.Green (omitted), T.Lynch (suspension), M.Lefau (calf)

R16 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, C.Ah Chee

Out: B.Reville (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)

R15 sub: Bruce Reville

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Lukosius, O.Wines

Out: M.Liddy (omitted), L.Evans (omitted)

R16 sub: Logan Evans

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: A.Hastie, B.Hill

Out: J.Carroll (omitted), T.Travaglia (omitted)

R16 sub: Jack Carroll

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, J.Worpel

Out: J.Weddle (back), S.Butler (soreness)

R16 sub: Seamus Mitchell

SUNDAY, JULY 6

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, J.Amartey, J.Hamling, R.Bice, P.Ladhams

Out: A.Francis (suspension), D.Rampe (calf)

R16 sub: Ollie Florent

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, J.O'Meara, J.Aish, J.Sharp

Out: N.Fyfe (calf)

R16 sub: Nat Fyfe

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Z.Taylor, H.Bond, C.Burgess

Out: Nil

R16 sub: Lachlan Murphy

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, J.van Rooyen, J.Billings, T.McDonald, J.Adams

Out: B.Howes (concussion), H.Petty (concussion)

R16 sub: Harry Sharp