Collingwood looks set to have a revamped midfield for its clash against Carlton

Tom Mitchell at Collingwood training on June 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Tom Mitchell is set to return for the first time since Anzac Day last year in Friday night's blockbuster against Carlton at the MCG.

The 2018 Brownlow Medallist hasn't played at AFL level in 435 days but will now get a chance to stake a claim in Craig McRae's midfield ahead of another September run.

Mitchell played the first six games of 2024 after finishing fourth in the Copeland Trophy in a premiership year in 2023, before missing the rest of last season due to a lingering plantar fascia issue that required surgery in June.

The 32-year-old was then diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot in December and didn't return in the VFL until May 10 against the Northern Bullants.

After seven games in the twos, the dual All-Australian returns in-form after averaging 27.5 disposals and eight tackles across the past four games in the VFL.

Veteran midfielder Steele Sidebottom was absent from Thursday's captain's run and expected to miss due to illness.

Young midfielder Ed Allan also didn't train on Thursday at the AIA Centre due to illness and is in doubt for Friday night.

Bobby Hill also skipped training and could miss a second game due to personal reasons after being a late withdrawal ahead of the game against West Coast.

Collingwood is 10 points clear of Brisbane on top of the ladder with eight rounds to play and can afford to explore different combinations across the ground, especially the midfield mix.

Mitchell will get the chance to play in the same midfield as Ned Long, who has been the most improved player in the AFL in 2025, according to Champion Data's AFL Player Ratings.

Brayden Maynard will return against Carlton after missing the past month with a plantar fascia issue.

Charlie West was ruled out on Tuesday for up to six weeks after the club discovered a stress fracture in his foot after his debut against the Eagles.