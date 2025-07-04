Tyson Stengle will miss Saturday's home game against Richmond for family reasons, making way for George Stevens' debut

George Stevens handballs during Geelong's VFL clash against Werribee in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Tyson Stengle is out of Saturday's AFL game against Richmond for family reasons, with George Stevens to make his senior debut.

The twilight GMHBA Stadium match will also be a milestone for two-time Cats premiership coach Chris Scott, who reaches 350 games in charge.

Scott filled out his own press conference bingo card on Friday - the late team change, Bailey Smith not training, a lack of sentiment about his milestone, a veiled barb at head office and a contrarian point of view about the crackdown on umpire contact.

Geelong usually leave team changes until game day, but Scott revealed after Friday training that Stengle is interstate because of personal issues and Stevens will take his place.

The 20-year-old inside midfielder from South Warrnambool was drafted two years ago, and Scott said there was added "spice" in his debut because he had to wait for it.

He added Stevens had shown "ultra-consistent" form and has an "elite" kick.

Learn More 27:32

Smith missing a Geelong session is a regular occurrence and Scott said "as far as I know" he will play against Richmond.

Asked to reflect on reaching 350 games as coach, the reply was also classic Chris Scott.

"I try not to ... if I look a day back, I end up regretting it," he said.

"The acknowledgement is nice, but that's the extent of it. The time to reflect (is) when you're done ... let's move on.''

Chris Scott chats to players during Geelong's 2025 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked how long he will keep coaching, Scott said it would be somewhere between the last eight games of this home-and-away season "and infinity".

Then he was asked about the AFL's crackdown on players making contact with umpires.

"I don't agree with fines, full stop, for anything. I just don't believe in the punitive approach to justice, full stop," Scott said.

He gave the League some credit for the crackdown, but there was a sting in the tail.

"I do appreciate the AFL's forthrightness in actually seeing something they thought needed to be addressed, and addressing it," Scott said.

"Now whether players should be subject to further sanctions based on rules that didn't exist, that's a conversation that could be had."

Learn More 00:59

Likewise, Scott said there is a simple solution to reduce the amount of umpire contact.

"I don't think you should be able to run behind the umpire at centre bounces. Full stop. Fixed - but no-one asked us," he said.