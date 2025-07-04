The teams are in for Sunday's round 17 matches

L-R: Ollie Florent, Jaeger O'Meara, Tyson Stengle. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has dropped midfielder Oliver Florent among three changes to face Fremantle on Sunday, while Adelaide has called upon Zac Taylor for its clash with Melbourne.

Florent's streak of 130 consecutive games came to an end following his omission ahead of round 12, but after earning a recall as the sub last week, the Swans have again left him out of the side to face the Dockers.

Sydney has also named bookends Joel Amartey and Tom McCartin after hamstring and illness, respectively, kept them out of last week's game.

Fremantle regains skipper Alex Pearce along with midfielder Jaeger O'Meara for his first game since round six.

In the final game of the round, Taylor returns for his first match since round 11 in the Crows' clash with Melbourne after kicking four goals at SANFL level last week. Lachlan Murphy has been left out.

After one week in the VFL, Melbourne has named Jake Lever to face his old side, with young key forward Jacob van Rooyen also earning a recall in place of concussed duo Blake Howes and Harrison Petty.

Meanwhile in Saturday's games, Gold Coast has lost defensive rock Sam Collins for the bout with Essendon, Geelong forward Tyson Stengle is out of the match against Richmond and St Kilda's Liam Stocker will miss his side's clash with Hawthorn.

Suns vice-captain Collins experienced calf tightness during a training session on Thursday and was withdrawn from the squad, with mid-season rookie pick Oscar Adams - who was previously on St Kilda's list - named for his debut.

The Cats will also have a debutant with 2023 draftee George Stevens included in the team after Stengle's withdrawal on Friday for family reasons.

Stocker was removed from the Saints' starting 23 on Friday afternoon, with Jimmy Webster named as his replacement.

SUNDAY, JULY 6

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, J.Amartey, J.Hamling

Out: A.Francis (suspension), D.Rampe (calf), O.Florent (omitted)

R16 sub: Ollie Florent

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, J.O'Meara

Out: N.Fyfe (calf), O.McDonald (omitted)

R16 sub: Nat Fyfe

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 2.45pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: Z.Taylor

Out: L.Murphy (omitted)

R16 sub: Lachlan Murphy

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, J.van Rooyen

Out: B.Howes (concussion), H.Petty (concussion)

R16 sub: Harry Sharp