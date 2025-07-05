Port coach concedes finals are gone after injuries and loss, while Chris Fagan says now is time that 'makes you or breaks you'

WITH his side's finals chances as good as gone, Ken Hinkley was more concerned with the injuries to his players after Port Adelaide's 28-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

The Power were undeniably gallant in defeat after losing Dante Visentini and Esava Ratugolea in the first quarter, followed by Sam Powell-Pepper to a knee injury in the third term.

Powell-Pepper had been his side's best player to that point and his loss took a lot more than rotations and possessions out of the contest.

But Hinkley was looking to the future rather than the game that had just been played.

"Sam obviously looks like an ACL," Hinkley said.

"Clearly we'll get the scan back over the next couple of days, but that's really, really sad, and when I think about that it gets a bit sadder for me because it's my last game of coaching Sam, and he's been such a great player for me."

Powell-Pepper had been enjoying a strong season after returning from an ACL injury sustained on his other knee last year.

"It's really difficult when you have someone that you really care about (and) see that happen to them for the second time," Hinkley said, clearly moved.

"For all those people that think (the players) get paid too much, or they don't work hard enough, have a look at that boy tonight and have a look at how he feels.

"He's had a great week, he's had a new baby … and he has to deal with that.

"But in typical 'Pep' fashion he'll deal with it. He'll have a couple of days where it'll be pretty tough, and he'll be back.

"I look forward to watching his first game back."

After a turnaround in form that had seen the Power win three of their past four games to keep a fairytale finals appearance possible, Hinkley conceded Port's chances of reaching September were now as good as gone.

"Let's be honest, we'll play really hard till the end of the year, whenever the end of the year is, but it looks to me like 14 or 15 wins is what you need to get in," he said.

"Unfortunately we're not in the eight this year, but going forward we're a side that's got a bright future."

Asked how he would approach the next two months, his last before handing the coaching reins to Josh Carr, Hinkley replied: "With a smile."

"With a bit of opportunity and freedom to encourage our players to enjoy playing footy.

"I look forward to them having a really strong seven weeks of football and knocking a few teams off – that's what I'd like to do."

The way the Power played on Saturday was certainly an indicator they can do teams damage over the remaining home and away rounds, something Chris Fagan conceded.

"It was a crazy sort of a game," the Lions coach said.

"They were all over us in the first 10 minutes, then suddenly we kicked eight goals ... I don't know where that came from, and it was fairly blistering footy."

A major positive for Brisbane was the match-winning performance from Zac Bailey.

"Five goals, 26 possessions, 12 score involvements and a few score assists, that’s a fair game," Fagan said with a grin.

"He’s capable of that. That was a pretty special game. He’s a very talented footballer and he’s still improving."

Coming off their bye the Lions were forced to fight hard for the win, but Fagan pointed to his side's 10-2 return after their week off last year on the way to the premiership, recognising there is no room for complacency in a hotly contested fight for top-eight spots.

"This is the time that makes you or breaks you in terms of ladder position, we've learned that in the last few years.

"Now is the time to get going."