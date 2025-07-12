Follow it LIVE: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide from 1.20pm AEST

THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Adelaide meet in a huge encounter at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (10-6) and Crows (11-5) are chasing finals spots this year and go into the clash in fine form.

BULLDOGS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

A win over North Melbourne last week was the Bulldogs' fourth straight, while the Crows have won back-to-back games since returning from their bye.

The Dogs have dropped Taylor Duryea and Lachie McNeil for Sam Davidson and Josh Dolan, while the Crows welcome back Wayne Milera, Chayce Jones and Brayden Cook in place of the injured Josh Rachele, and Brodie Smith and Lachlan Murphy who have both been omitted.

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Caleb Poulter

Adelaide: Chayce Jones

In another hugely important clash, Greater Western Sydney hosts Geelong at Engie Stadium.

The Giants have hit form to put themselves in position to play finals again in 2025, sitting at 10-6 after three straight wins.

GIANTS v CATS Follow it LIVE

But they face a huge test against the Cats, who are 11-5 after returning from their bye with a thrashing of Richmond.

Geelong will play at Engie Stadium for the first time since 2020, and has also lost six of its past eight games against the Giants.

Two big guns are back for the Giants with Jesse Hogan and Lachie Whitfield returning in place of youngsters James Leake and Max Gruzewski. The Cats have made just one change, Bailey Smith returning for the injured Mitch Duncan.

Struggling Richmond takes on injury-hit Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night.

After showing some positive signs early in the year, the youthful Tigers (3-13) have fallen away and have lost their past seven games.

TIGERS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

They should be eyeing an opportunity to end that run when they take on the Bombers.

Hit hard by injuries, Essendon has lost its past five games to fall back to a 6-9 win-loss record.

The Tigers have made five changes for the clash, with Jayden Short and debutant Taj Hotton among the inclusions, with injury-hit Sam Lalor and Hugo Ralphsmith out.

Mason Redman returns for the Bombers along with Elijah Tsatas and debutant Oskar Smartt, with Archie Perkins and Jade Gresham dropped, and Jye Caldwell out with an ankle injury.

In a huge clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, Fremantle hosts Hawthorn in a battle between two sides chasing finals spots.

The Dockers saw their six-game winning streak snapped by Sydney at the SCG last week.

DOCKERS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

At 10-6, they are in the race for finals and would love a win over the Hawks, who are 11-5.

The Hawks have lost four of their five meetings against the Dockers at Optus Stadium, a record they would be keen to improve.

The Hawks welcome back two father-sons with Calsher Dear and Finn Maginness in, as Max Ramsden and Seamus Mitchell go out of the side.

Freo captain Alex Pearce will miss with soreness, while Neil Erasmus has been dropped. Oscar McDonald and Sam Switkowski are the inclusions.