ROUND 18 provides some tantalising match-ups that could go a long way to deciding where teams finish in the top eight.

Not much separates our tipsters for Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood, while the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Fremantle are favoured to get the chocolates against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn, respectively, on a massive Saturday of footy.

Queensland reporter Michael 'Fish' Whiting has an almost unassailable three-point lead at the top after picking nine correct winners last weekend, with four experts sitting in a tie for third place.

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 41 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 108

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 18 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 105

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 38 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 34 points

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 102

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 23 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 102

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 22 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 102

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 23 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 100

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 42 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 99

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 38 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 98

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 36 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Essendon

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 22 points

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 96

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 24 points

Collingwood

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 96

TOTALS

Carlton 0-12 Brisbane

Gold Coast 5-7 Collingwood

Western Bulldogs 9-3 Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney 5-7 Geelong

Richmond 0-12 Essendon

Fremantle 8-4 Hawthorn

Melbourne 12-0 North Melbourne

St Kilda 0-12 Sydney

Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast