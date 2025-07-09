Get your tips in: Our experts help you find a winner. Picture: AFL Digital

ROUND 18 provides some tantalising match-ups that could go a long way to deciding where teams finish in the top eight.

Not much separates our tipsters for Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood, while the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Fremantle are favoured to get the chocolates against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn, respectively, on a massive Saturday of footy.

Queensland reporter Michael 'Fish' Whiting has an almost unassailable three-point lead at the top after picking nine correct winners last weekend, with four experts sitting in a tie for third place.

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 41 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 108

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 18 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 105

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 38 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 102

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 34 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 102

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 23 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 102

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 102

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 23 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 100

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 42 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 99

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 38 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 98

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 36 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 97

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 96

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 24 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 96

TOTALS

Carlton 0-12 Brisbane
Gold Coast 5-7 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 9-3 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 5-7 Geelong
Richmond 0-12 Essendon
Fremantle 8-4 Hawthorn
Melbourne 12-0 North Melbourne
St Kilda 0-12 Sydney
Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast