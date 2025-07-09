ROUND 18 provides some tantalising match-ups that could go a long way to deciding where teams finish in the top eight.
Not much separates our tipsters for Friday night's clash between Gold Coast and Collingwood, while the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Fremantle are favoured to get the chocolates against Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn, respectively, on a massive Saturday of footy.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Queensland reporter Michael 'Fish' Whiting has an almost unassailable three-point lead at the top after picking nine correct winners last weekend, with four experts sitting in a tie for third place.
Check out the R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 41 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 108
CHAD WINGARD
Brisbane - 18 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 105
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 38 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 102
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 34 points
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 102
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 23 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 102
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 102
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 23 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 100
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 42 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 99
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 38 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 98
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane - 36 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 97
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 96
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 24 points
Collingwood
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 96
TOTALS
Carlton 0-12 Brisbane
Gold Coast 5-7 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 9-3 Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney 5-7 Geelong
Richmond 0-12 Essendon
Fremantle 8-4 Hawthorn
Melbourne 12-0 North Melbourne
St Kilda 0-12 Sydney
Port Adelaide 12-0 West Coast