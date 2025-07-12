Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Noah Howes, Mitch Lewis, Dylan Williams. Pictures: Collingwood FC, AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are heading towards the business end of the season, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Saturday July 12, 2.10pm ACST

Lachlan Sholl and Lachlan Murphy did their chances of a senior recall no harm in Adelaide's 28-point loss to Glenelg on Saturday.

Murphy, who was omitted from the senior side this week, responded with a dominant 27-disposal, five-clearance performance, while Sholl collected 24 disposals, 10 marks and kicked a goal in an equally strong outing.

Chris Burgess led the way up forward, booting three goals from eight touches, while ruck Kieran Strachan impressed with 14 disposals, 14 hitouts and two goals.

Lachlan McAndrew dominated the hitout count with 38 and added five clearances, last year's No.4 draft pick Sid Draper impressed with 19 disposals and seven clearances and Luke Pedlar was busy with 19 disposals, six tackles, seven clearances and a goal.

James Borlase (20 disposals, nine marks), Harry Schoenberg (24 disposals, six marks, four clearances), Charlie Edwards (22 disposals, five marks) and Nick Murray (15 disposals, four marks) all found plenty of the ball.

Luke Nankervis (16 disposals) and Billy Dowling (20) both kicked one goal.

Oscar Ryan was among the action and finished with 18 touches, with Hugh Bond (seven) and Karl Gallagher (six) having quieter days.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday July 11, 12.05pm AEST

Deven Robertson impressed as Brisbane recorded a 24-point win over Carlton on Friday.

Robertson was busy for the Lions with 21 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and a goal at Ikon Park.

Keidean Coleman (15 disposals and seven marks) and Tom Doedee (seven) made their returns from a quad injury and concussion respectively.

Luke Beecken found plenty of the ball again with 24 disposals and Luke Lloyd had 19 touches.

Sam Marshall was the leading ball-winner on the ground with 27 disposals.

James Tunstill (23 disposals), Darcy Craven (20 and a goal), Bruce Reville (21), Reece Torrent (15 and two goals) and Conor McKenna (13 and two) were also good.

Will McLachlan and Brandon Ryan kicked a goal each.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Friday July 11, 12.05pm AEST

Francis Evans responded to his axing from the senior side with a good performance in Carlton's 24-point loss to Brisbane on Friday.

Evans was lively again for the Blues, kicking three goals from 18 disposals to go with eight marks and eight marks.

Also dropped from the senior side, Blake Acres finished with 18 disposals, five marks and three clearances.

Billy Wilson also impressed to finish with 23 disposals and a major.

Jordan Boyd (19 disposals), Will White (14 and a goal) and Lucas Camporeale (15) also found plenty of the ball.

Tall forward Harry Lemmey did his chances of earning an AFL debut no harm, kicking 2.2 from seven disposals.

Jaxon Binns (17 disposals and a goal) and Ben Camporeale (11 and five clearances) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, Friday July 11, 3.35pm AEST

Rookie Noah Howes starred with five goals to lead Collingwood to a thrilling two-point win over Gold Coast.

The uncapped forward finished with 14 disposals and five marks to go with his game-high five majors.

Midfielder Ed Allan was prolific with a team-high 26 disposals and eight clearances, while Charlie Dean was solid in defence with 19 disposals and six marks.

Young mid Harry DeMattia (16 disposals, three clearances) and out-of-favour forward Ash Johnson (11 disposals) each kicked one goal, while Wil Parker collected 10 touches and six tackles after getting the axe from the senior side this week.

Oscar Steene (18 hitouts, five marks), Iliro Smit (10 hitouts), Joel Cochran (16 disposals, six marks) and Will Hayes (11 disposals) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Essendon at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 12, 2.05pm AEST

Archie Perkins and Dylan Shiel did most of the damage in the middle, as Liam McMahon continued his strong goalkicking form in a 69-point loss to Box Hill.

Perkins, dropped from the senior side this week, responded with 21 disposals, three tackles and six marks in his first VFL match of the season, while Shiel gathered 23 touches on return after missing last week.

Meanwhile, mid-season recruit McMahon added another three goals to his season tally.

Saad El-Hawli was busy with 20 disposals, with Alwyn Davey jnr had 19.

Jye Menzie kicked two goals from 12 disposals, and Kayle Gerreyn added his name to the scoresheet with one major and 14 disposals.

NGA graduate Jayden Nguyen returned from a long-term injury with 11 disposals, with Archer Day-Wicks (11), Rhys Unwin (nine) and Matt Guelfi (six) also in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, Saturday July 12, 12.15pm AEST

Ted Clohesy and Mitch Knevitt starred as Geelong thrashed Greater Western Sydney by 50 points on Saturday.

Clohesy dominated in the middle of the ground with 31 disposals, 12 clearances, 10 tackles and a goal in a huge performance.

Knevitt also played a key role with 30 touches, six clearances and six tackles.

Jacob Molier kicked four goals from 12 disposals in a strong performance up forward.

Jhye Clark (30 disposals) found plenty of the ball, while Jed Bews (22) and Patrick Retschko (28) were also busy.

Young ruck Mitchell Edwards (eight disposals, 11 hitouts and a goal) and Xavier Ivisic (16 disposals) were solid.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Collingwood at People First Stadium, Friday July 11, 3.35pm AEST

Veteran Alex Sexton's class shone through with a huge game, while mid-season rookie draftee Caleb Lewis was a powerhouse in attack as the Suns were pipped on the line by the Magpies.

Sexton, who has played just three senior games this season, piled on three goals from 22 disposals in a dominant display, with Lewis proving a huge presence up forward with four goals.

Learn More 01:51

Young guns Leo Lombard (33 disposals, one goal) and Jake Rogers (29) also put in strong performances, along with Jy Farrar (18 and two).

Tom Berry got through his return from a long-term knee problem unscathed to gather 22 disposals and a goal.

Ruck Ned Moyle also got his name on the scoresheet, gathering 20 touches, 40 hitouts, seven marks and eight clearances.

Malcolm Rosas (25), Sean Lemmens (23) and pre-season pick-up Ben Jepson (26) were busy and Alex Davies had 18 touches.

Other AFL-listed players included untried quartet Asher Eastham (20), Lachlan Gulbin (17), Zak Evans (10) and Cooper Bell (seven).

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, Saturday July 12, 12.15pm AEST

Max Gruzewski put his hand up for a senior recall but Greater Western Sydney was beaten by 50 points by Geelong on Saturday.

Gruzewski booted four goals and finished with 14 disposals and seven marks in the Giants' loss.

Stephen Coniglio continued his return from injury to gather 17 disposals to go with three clearances and two tackles.

Josh Fahey (30 disposals, eight marks and six tackles) and Jacob Wehr (27) found plenty of the ball.

Youngster Nick Madden had a big game in the ruck with 16 disposals, 33 hitouts and five clearances.

Lachie Keeffe (15 disposals, 10 marks and a goal) was good, while Harrison Oliver (14 and a goal) and Phoenix Gothard (14 and a goal) were solid.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Essendon at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 12, 2.05pm AEST

Mitch Lewis' senior return appears imminent after the key forward bagged five goals in a 69-point thumping of the Bombers.

On the comeback trail from an ACL injury, Lewis followed up last week's three-goal effort and showed he is well and truly in the frame for a recall to Sam Mitchell's side.

Forward partner-in-crime Max Ramsden, who was dropped from the AFL side this week in favour of Calsher Dear, slammed in four majors from 16 disposals and 10 marks as the Hawks maintained top spot on the VFL ladder.

Father-son prospect Will McCabe (16 disposals, two goals) and Jasper Scaife (12 and two) also impressed in attack.

Henry Hustwaite continued his excellent season with 33 touches and 11 clearances, while Jack Scrimshaw found some form with 26 disposals.

First-year midfielder Cody Anderson had 25, with veteran Luke Breust gathering 17 touches and kicking a goal.

Ned Reeves had another solid game in the ruck with 15 disposals, one goal and 40 hitouts.

Other AFL-listed players included Jai Serong (15 disposals), Sam Frost (12), Matt Hill (eight and a goal) and James Blanck (seven).

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Casey at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday July 12, 7.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Sturt at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 12, 2.10pm ACST

A seven-goal haul from swingman Dylan Williams wasn't enough to lift Port Adelaide to victory over Sturt.

Williams collected 11 disposals and had seven marks to go with his big day out up forward.

Ivan Soldo dominated the ruck with 36 hitouts along with six clearances and six tackles, while Jackson Mead was busy around the ground, finishing with 19 disposals and five clearances.

Tom Anastasopoulos provided strong support for Williams up forward, finishing with two goals from 13 disposals, while Logan Evans kicked one goal from his 13 touches.

Christian Moraes (21 disposals, two clearances), Josh Lai (16 disposals, nine marks), Joe Berry (15 disposals) and Jeremy Finlayson (10 touches, five hitouts, five clearances) all put in solid performances.

Jed McEntee (seven disposals), Benny Barrett (nine disposals), Jack Whitlock (four disposals) and Harrison Ramm (seven disposals) were other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Southport at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday July 12, 12.05pm AEST

Jacob Blight impressed as Richmond suffered a 28-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Blight was busy for the Tigers, finishing with 23 disposals and 16 marks in the defeat.

Steely Green (12 disposals, four tackles and three goals) hit the scoreboard.

Oliver Hayes-Brown had a good ruck battle with Brayden Crossley on his way to 16 disposals, 33 hitouts and 10 clearances.

Defender Kaleb Smith gathered 22 disposals and Noah Balta had 16 touches.

Young defender Josh Gibcus (seven disposals and two marks) continued his return from injury.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Sydney at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 13, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Sydney at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 13, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at HIF Health Insurance Oval, Saturday July 12, 6.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match