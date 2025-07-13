Vic Metro hammer the scoreboard in impressive win over the Allies in Brisbane

Lachy Dovaston celebrates a goal for Vic Metro against the Allies on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO'S small forward trio Lachy Dovaston, Adam Sweid and Hussien El Achkar ran riot on Sunday as Metro crunched the Allies by 42 points.

But the result was soured by a knee injury to Metro forward Archie Ludowyke, who will have scans in coming days on a suspected PCL injury.

ALLIES v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

In a high-scoring affair at Brisbane's Brighton Homes Arena, Dovaston (four goals), Sweid (four) and El Achkar (three) combined for 11 majors in Metro's 20.8 (128) to 13.8 (86) win.

Sweid, who is tied to Essendon's Next Generation Academy, had 17 disposals, five clearances and 10 score involvements in an impressive outing, while Dovaston had 18 disposals.

El Achkar also continued to be a threat inside 50 with three goals from 10 touches and was lively at ground level.

U18 Boys National Champs highlights: Allies v Vic Metro The Allies and Victoria Metro clash in the 2025 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys Championships

McNamara makes his mark with terrific treble Kaiden McNamara produces a strong aerial performance to notch seven marks and three goals

Dovaston's day out with fantastic four Lachy Dovaston demonstrates his exciting potential with a flashy four-goal performance

Sweid plants the seed with crafty over-the-head kick Adam Sweid displays some quick thinking and sharp skills to pull off a clever finish

Miller's magic soccer touch finds the net Jack Miller shows his footy smarts with a cracking finish off the deck

Dependable Prindable pops up for early pair Brisbane Lions Academy prospect Tyan Prindable continues his strong campaign with two first-quarter goals

Ollie Greeves controlled the midfield with 23 disposals and a goal, as well as six clearances, while defender Xavier Taylor (17 disposals) was another key player for Metro in its win. Sam Grlj also had some exciting moments with his run and speed.

Metro's accuracy at goal was sublime throughout the contest in perfect conditions, booting 16 goals in a row without a behind between the second and third terms, having trailed the Allies by a goal at quarter time.

Brisbane Academy top-five talent Daniel Annable had 22 disposals and a goal, with fellow Lions Academy prospect Tyan Prindable continuing a good run of form for the Allies with 21 touches and two goals.

Sydney Academy pair Harry Kyle (16 disposals, one goal) and Kaiden McNamara (three goals, 18 disposals) were also eye-catching for the Allies.

Metro closes the carnival next week with a clash against Vic Country at RSEA Park on Sunday.

ALLIES 5.2 6.4 10.5 13.8 (86)

VIC METRO 4.2 10.4 16.4 20.8 (128)



GOALS

Allies: McNamara 3, Collins 2, Prindable 2, Annable, Carmichael, Hamilton, Kane, Kyle, Miller

Vic Metro: Dovaston 4, Sweid 4, El Achkar 3, McCarthy 2, Gresham 2, Ainsworth, Dalton, Duff-Tytler, Greeves, Holmes