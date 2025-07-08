Josh Dunkley says Brisbane's away record will hold it in good stead against what he expects to be a fired-up Carlton team

Josh Dunkley competes with Patrick Cripps during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on March 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will carry a remarkable road record into Thursday night's match against a Carlton team that midfielder Josh Dunkley says has "nothing to lose".

Since the mid-season bye in 2024, Chris Fagan's men have lost just twice in 17 matches away from the Gabba.

Along with a draw against North Melbourne in Hobart, the Lions have been beaten by only Collingwood (late last year) and Adelaide on the road during that period. And those losses were both by under a goal.

Ahead of facing the under-siege Blues at Marvel Stadium, Dunkley said the premiers' remarkable travel record was a by-product of their culture.

"We love getting away together," he said.

"We talk about our brotherhood, our mateship, the relationships we have, not only as players, but with the staff and coaches.

"We just love getting on the road together and enjoy it that way. It's been nice to have a good record."

Josh Dunkley speaks to media before Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on July 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brisbane is currently sitting in second on the ladder, with five of its final seven matches against fellow finals aspirants.

Dunkley said the Lions could expect a different version of Carlton on Thursday following three straight defeats and a mountain of scrutiny.

"I've experienced when you're under pressure as a Melbourne footy club. It is hard, but also there's nothing to lose," he said.

"Their thinking behind the game will be their backs are against the wall, and they've got nothing to lose, and we've got to prepare for that.

"I think you get the best footy out of teams when they're thinking like that and they've got that freedom in their game.

"We're going to have to be on edge on Thursday night because … we know they'll play their best footy."

With a five-day break following Saturday night's 28-point win over Port Adelaide, the Lions had a relatively light run at their Springfield home base on Tuesday morning.

Oscar McInerney is in contention to resume his spot as the No.1 ruck after being held out of the VFL at the weekend.