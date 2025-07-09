The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Carlton and Brisbane

Blake Acres and Oscar McInerney. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has axed midfielder Blake Acres for Thursday night's game against Brisbane, while Lions ruck Oscar McInerney is back for his first game since round nine.

Acres, who has been a mainstay of the Blues' side in the past three years, has been dropped by coach Michael Voss alongside small forward Francis Evans.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Alex Cincotta and Corey Durdin have been recalled by the 6-10 Blues, who are looking to end a three-match losing run.

The Lions have recalled McInerney, who has played just eight games this season, while key forward Sam Day is out due to personal reasons.

Brisbane will carry a remarkable road record into Thursday night's match; since the mid-season bye in 2024, Chris Fagan's side has lost just twice in 17 matches away from the Gabba.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Blues v Lions HERE

But midfielder Josh Dunkley said the Lions are expecting a different version of Carlton following three straight defeats and a mountain of scrutiny.

"I've experienced when you're under pressure as a Melbourne footy club. It is hard, but also there's nothing to lose," he said.

"Their thinking behind the game will be their backs are against the wall, and they've got nothing to lose, and we've got to prepare for that.

"We're going to have to be on edge on Thursday night because ... we know they'll play their best footy."

Learn More 02:04

THURSDAY, JULY 10

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cincotta, C.Durdin

Out: B.Acres (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

R17 sub: Flynn Young

BRISBANE

In: O.McInerney

Out: S.Day (personal reason)

R17 sub: Darcy Gardiner