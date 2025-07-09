St Kilda is hoping to add more sons and daughters of former players to its AFL and AFLW lists in future years

Leigh Montagna and Nick Riewoldt and (inset) the sons of Lenny Hayes, Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna during round two, 2025. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has created a new father-son and father-daughter academy called Strength Through Loyalty.

A similar program used to focus purely on developing talent for the highest level, but is now built around connection.

Saints coach Ross Lyon and GM David Misson reviewed the club's connection with its past players last off-season and identified room for improvement, following the departure of Josh Battle to Hawthorn.

Since then, St Kilda has hosted a wide group of past players for two home games – round two against Geelong and round 11 against Gold Coast – including favourite sons Nick Riewoldt, Nick Dal Santo, Leigh Montagna and their own sons and daughters.

The Saints have involved kids of past players in a guard of honour and as game day interns, following a blueprint run at NRL outfit Melbourne Storm. They will do the same thing when the AFLW season starts in August.

St Kilda great Brendon Goddard will be involved in coaching as Next Generation Academy coach, but the club is looking to add further resources to ensure there is a high-performance focus.

Leigh Montagna and Nick Riewoldt after the R13 match between St Kilda and North Melbourne on June 16, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints have only landed three father-son recruits – Bailey Rice in 2015, David Sierakowski in 1992 and Stuart Annand in 1989 – in stark contrast to the Western Bulldogs who currently have three players starring for Luke Beveridge in Sam Darcy, Tom Liberatore and Rhylee West.

Many of the players from Lyon's successful first stint at the club between 2007 and 2011 now have kids in primary school, with the club hoping to see some of those names follow in the footsteps of their fathers in future.

St Kilda tweaked its crest at the end of last season, removing its motto 'Fortius Quo Fidelius', which is Latin for Strength Through Loyalty, from its jumper for the first time since 1933, but that mantra is still a key tenet of the club.